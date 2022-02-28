Superior native Kalynn Meyer announced on Monday that she will be leaving the Nebraska volleyball program to focus solely on competing with the Nebraska track and field program for the remainder of her Husker career.
One of her goals is to train for and reach the 2024 Summer Olympics.
“At Nebraska volleyball, we teach our players to dream big. Kalynn is dreaming big for the 2024 Olympics,” said Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook. “This path will take her away from Nebraska volleyball so she can begin her journey with Nebraska track and field to pursue that goal.
“Kalynn has worked really hard, been a great teammate and a coach’s dream. We are looking forward to watching her pursue this dream.”
Meyer’s volleyball career never fully surfaced with the Huskers. She saw limited time in two seasons, playing in just six matches as a sophomore with eight kills and eight blocks. She played in five matches as a true freshman in 2020.
“After a lot of consideration about my future goals and dreams, I have made the decision to switch my focus to track and field for the remainder of my collegiate career,” Meyer said. “I want to thank the volleyball coaches, performance team members, and most importantly my teammates for some of the best memories and experiences throughout the last two years.”
Meyer competed four times for the Nebraska track and field program this past indoor season, her first collegiate track and field experience. She won the shot put title at the Mark Colligan Memorial and represented the Huskers in the shot put at the Big Ten Indoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio, last weekend.
Meyer’s older sisters, Alex and Leah, are both Nebraska track and field alums. Alex ranks fifth all-time in the discus at Nebraska, an event Kalynn will begin when the outdoor season gets underway at the end of March.
The 6-foot-3 middle blocker was a dominant two-sport athlete at Superior. She was an Under Armour First-Team All-American in volleyball and helped the Wildcats to the school’s first-ever championship when they won the 2017 Class C-2 volleyball championship.
Meyer was a three-time state discus champion and a two-time state shot put champion. She holds the all-class state meet record in the discus with a throw of 176-8 that won the state title in 2019. She is also the Class C state meet record-holder in the shot put (49-5).
“I also want to thank the track and field coaches and athletes for welcoming me as a part of their team,” Meyer said. “I was blessed with the opportunity to experience both sports, but I am very excited to pursue track and field for my final years as a Husker.”