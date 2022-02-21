Superior’s Jacob Meyer was the man of the hour Monday night in the opener of the Class C-2, Subdistrict 9 tournament inside Chapman Gymnasium.
Meyer’s 29 points led all scorers and four Wildcats joined him in double figures as Superior defeated Alma 75-48.
The Wildcats had to work around Alma’s 2-3 zone and play inside-out basketball to be successful.
Superior indeed was successful especially early on as it went 3-for-6 from downtown in the opening frame with Meyer knocking down a trey to go along with three other buckets for his opening nine points.
“We shot the ball very well tonight. We had a little bit of a lull, but then started to attack the rim again,” said Superior head coach Trent Siebecker.
“I wasn’t sure if (Alma was) going to come out in that zone because they’ve been playing man the last couple of games, but I knew that they might have trouble matching up against us if they did do that.”
Both Superior and Alma came out strong in the opening frame, combining to go 12-for-26 from the floor with Superior holding a 19-15 lead after one period.
The pressure from Superior kept Alma on its heels. The Wildcats forced eight turnovers off their press and those led to a scoring explosion.
Superior went on an 11-1 run before and Alma timeout.
“I felt like we pressured well defensively and conversely handled pressure,” Siebecker said. “It has been a work in progress. I really like our zone. We are long and that helps in the zone. It creates problems for teams and there are not a lot of teams that run the 3-2 zone. We’ve started to figure it out what our responsibilities are and it has worked well for us.”
Meyer scored nine of the teams’ 25 second quarter points, going 4-for-5 from the floor. Teammate Seth Schnakenberg contributed with six of his 16 total points on two made treys and Dane Miller added six of his 11 points in the frame.
“(Meyer) has been in a little bit of a slump lately,” Siebecker said. “We had a talk the other day and I said that ‘you’re a shooter and you have to shoot your way out of it,’ and obviously he did that (Monday). He stepped up with confidence and was ready to shoot.
“It was pretty balanced shooting (Monday. Over this four-game win streak, we’ve been balanced. It’s been a different guy every night and we have done a very good job of sharing the ball lately and figuring out where our mismatches are and taking advantage.”
The big second quarter gave Superior a 44-21 halftime lead. The Wildcats came out with the same intensity and pressure and made Alma pay with 11 second half turnovers.
The Cardinals got some buckets to fall against Superior’s 3-2 zone in the second half where Ryan Brugh scored nine of the Cards’ team high 15 points.
Teammate Jakin Neal scored all 12 of his points in the second half with two 3s while going 5-for-9 from the floor.
Superior will now face St. Cecilia Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.
“If we shoot the ball well again like we did (Monday), I think we have a shot,” Siebecker said. “It is going to be a matter of us taking care of the basketball and making sure that we rebound and knock down shots when we get an opportunity.”
Superior.............19 25 15 16 — 75
Alma.....................15 6 12 15 — 48
Superior (75)
Jacob Meyer 29, Seth Schnakenberg 16, Ashton Grassmann 13, Dame Miller 11, Tanner Theis 5, Roscoe Baumbach 2, Taygun Rothchild 1
Alma (48)
Ryan Brugh 15, Jakin Neal 12, Ryan Kermmoade 9, Peyton Herrick 6, Grant McQuay 4, Gage Thulin 2