ROSELAND — Georgi tenBensel and Emma Schmidt combined for 35 points, sparking Silver Lake to a 50-42 win over Exeter-Milligan on Thursday.
Twenty points came from tenBensel, who the Mustangs’ first-year coach Kate Sensel calls the leader of the team. Her points included a pair of three-pointers.
“She is definitely a leader on the floor. Her energy affects the rest of the team. When she comes out ready to play, the others follow suit,” Sinsel said.
Schmidt produced 15 points. She scored in all four periods.
“We’ve asked her to do a lot this year, and she does a really good job. She makes a lot of big shots when we need her to,” Sinsel said about Schmidt.
Exeter-Milligan’s Jasmine Turrubiates topped the Timberwolves’ scoring with 14 points. Teammates Savana Krupicka and Jozie Kanode registered 10 and nine points, respectively.
Silver Lake started taking control in the second quarter. The Mustangs closed the period by scoring 12 unanswered points. They began the third quarter with a seven-point run. Meanwhile, E-M went scoreless for about eight minutes.
The Mustangs owned a 26-18 halftime lead. E-M could only muster four points in the second quarter while Silver Lake poured in 12.
E-M trailed by 15 points midway through the third quarter. But the Timberwolves came alive and cut the gap to six points twice in the last quarter.
E-M’s offense started clicking halfway into the first quarter. The Timberwolves pieced together a 9-0 scoring run to tie the game at 14-all going into the second quarter.
The T-Wolves got off to a quick start in the second quarter, getting a pair of baskets from Turrubiates. But that’s when the Mustangs started their 19-0 explosion that began with a Katy Soucek basket from close range.
The win lifted the Mustangs’ record to 5-2. E-M fell to 1-8.
“We came in knowing that Exeter-Milligan was way better than their record showed. So we knew we had to come in strong,” Sinsel said. “They always have a good second half. So we were ready for that. We expected Turrubiates and Kanode to take the game in their hands and they did.”
Exeter-Milligan will face Class D-2 No. 1 Shelton in Friday’s final. The Bulldogs defeated Red Cloud 61-23 in the first semifinal.
Marissa Hersh led the Warriors with six points while Kari Kucera had five.
E-M (1-8)..............14 4 12 12 — 42
SL (5-2)..............14 12 14 10 — 50
Savana Krupicka 10, Malorie Staskal 5, Jozie Kanode 9, Jasmine Turrubiates 14, Olivea Swanson 4.
Sophie Schmidt 6, MaKenna Karr 2, Georgi tenBensel 20, Emma Schmidt 15, Katy Soucek 7.