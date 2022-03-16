Whoopers & Hoopers meet Midwest Triple Threat.
This weekend marks a new era for the basketball tournament that’s occupied the third weekend of March for the last 40 years.
And it comes with a twist.
Instead of 5-on-5 full-court action, it’ll be a 3-on-3 tournament with games played in the half-court.
“It was just time for a transition,” said Hastings Family YMCA sports director Ty LeBar. “We needed to add some fresh life to it.
“I love 3v3 myself and I figured if we’re going to try something new, let’s try 3v3.”
The YMCA’s takeover of the event from the Hastings Chamber of Commerce was announced last October.
“They didn’t want to see it die,” said LeBar. “We’re here to strengthen our community and this is a big part of it. We know how to run tournaments. So it was kind of fitting that we took it over.”
LeBar said organizing this year’s tournament was an “or-bust” situation.
Participation had taken a dip in recent years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled the 2020 and 2021 tournaments. The latter would have been the 40th running.
And while this year’s numbers aren’t where previous tournaments have been — a trend LeBar attributed to the phasing out and moving on of longtime, regular entrants — you’ve got to start somewhere.
“I think if we don’t have a tournament this year, then we basically kiss all of the potential goodbye in the future,” he said.
The Y’s main goal was to rejuvenate and breathe new viability into a community staple that’s known by many names, including the Bob Magee Invitational and Gary Michael’s tournament.
Thus, the 3-on-3 version of basketball was adopted. It’s a sport growing in popularity. Most recently it was included in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.
In the Midwest Triple Threat tournament, games will be played similar to volleyball matches with a best-of-3 series deciding the winner. Scoring in each game will be first to 21 or the leader after 12 minutes of play.
Also different in the format are the number of guaranteed games. Midwest Triple Threat is guaranteeing four games per team for the weekend.
Teams will play two games of pool play within their division and advance to a seeded double elimination bracket.
“I think that’s exciting,” LeBar said. “It makes it more worth your time, especially if you’re coming from a couple hours away or at least staying the night.”
That’s an important revision from Whooper & Hoopers, LeBar said, because the former tournament format only guaranteed two games and a loss automatically dropped teams into the consolation bracket with no chance of playing for a championship.
LeBar said that also could have been a reason for declined participation.
“I don’t know what changed exactly, but that would be a guess of mine,” he said.
“Every game matters here, they’re playing for something. There’s nothing worse than not playing for something.”
Facilities at both Hastings College and Hastings Senior High School will be used. You can visit www.hastingsymca.net for a full schedule.
Admission is priced at $5 for a single game or $10 for the entire tournament.
There will be no slam dunk or 3-point contest this year, but a players’ party is still scheduled to be held Saturday night at the Second Street Slammer. That event will be open to the public, as well, with a $15 cover charge at the door.