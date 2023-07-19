Hastings native Mike Boeve has agreed to terms with the Milwaukee Brewers after being drafted by them in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft July 9.
Boeve was the 54th overall selection and the third by the Brewers on day one of the event.
Milwaukee drafted Wake Forest third baseman Brock Wilken with the 18th pick and Josh Knoth, a high school pitcher, with the 33rd.
Boeve signed for $1.25 million, just under the slot value of $1,546,100.
Wilken received $3.15 million, and Knoth inked for $2 million. Both were in Milwaukee this week to make their contracts official.
Boeve did have a year of college eligibility remaining. Prior to the draft he entered the transfer portal, though, it was perceived as a leverage move by MLB draft experts and those who cover college baseball.
Heading into the draft, Boeve was the 81st ranked prospect on MLB.com’s top 100.
His scouting report reads:
The son of longtime baseball coach Jim Boeve, who resuscitated the program at NAIA Hastings (Neb.), Mike has gone from a lightly regarded recruit to one of the best contact hitters in the college class. He struck out just nine times in 47 games this spring and has a long track record of producing, including stints in the wood-bat Northwoods and Cape Cod leagues the last two summers. He’s expected to become the highest pick in Nebraska-Omaha history, passing two-time All-Star Bruce Benedict (fifth round, 1976).
Boeve has a quick, compact left-handed stroke, tremendous feel for the barrel and a disciplined approach. He rarely swings and misses and concentrates on getting on base. He doesn’t do much damage, however, because he has just average raw power and doesn’t tap into it, as his swing lacks extension and he generates a lot of groundball contact and mediocre exit velocities.
Boeve’s lack of pop puts his profile in question because he has limited defensive options. He has worked hard to get better at third base, where he’s adequate and perhaps could become average, though his arm isn’t particularly strong. His below-average speed leaves first base and left field as his only other possibilities.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder throws right and bats left.
Boeve played three years for the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks and was the Summit League Player of the Year in 2022. He is the college program’s highest-ever draftee, the first to be taken in a single-digit draft round since 1979, and the first Omaha player selected in seven years.
Tod Johnson, the Brewers' vice president of domestic scouting, told Milwaukee media Boeve has "really interesting traits."
"His contact numbers are elite," Johnson said. "He actually hits the ball pretty hard. He tends to hit it on the ground a little bit, but we think the combination of his zone control and ability to make hard contact — he's a bigger guy, as well — ... we do think the bat has really interesting traits to develop to get him more power."
Boeve hit .401 during his junior season, collecting hits in 40 of the Mavs' 47 games. He never went back-to-back outings without a base hit. He struck out just nine times in 167 at bats.
"Boeve has above-average bat-to-ball skills and a strong feel for the strike zone. He uses a quick and compact swing to hit line drives consistently," wrote Dan Zielinski III, of Baseball Prospect Journal, who profiles baseball's top prospects every year.
Boeve is the first baseball player from Hastings drafted since Sam Wibbels was taken by the Washington Nationals in 2019. Both were Hastings High Tigers.
“This is a unique situation. Hastings, obviously is not a huge community in the sense of Omaha and Lincoln where you have a lot more talent, a lot more population,” said Blake Marquardt, who is the head baseball coach at Hastings High and for the American Legion senior Chiefs.
“I think it does show that we are a baseball community and a lot of guys who come out of here can play at a high level. Mike is playing at the highest level and Sam was.... at an extremely high level.
“It’s an honor for myself to have coached these guys and just be part of the journey they’ve had... It definitely puts Hastings on the map.”
Wibbels was drafted in the 36th round out of high school, making college a more appealing decision for him at that moment. His time at the University of Kentucky, though, never materialized after a medical situation and procedure ended his baseball career prematurely.
The draft was shortened to 20 rounds from 40 in 2021. The 2020 draft was only five rounds.
Boeve is now the second-highest drafted player ever from Hastings. Lance Davis was selected fourth by the Texas Rangers in the second round of the 1985 winter draft, but returned to college. Davis was then drafted in the third round of the 1985 summer draft by the San Francisco Giants.
Marquardt, for one, is happy to see his former player go to the Brewers, his favorite team.
"I've always been a Brewers fan and this just makes it easier now to follow them a little bit closer," Marquardt said. "I'm a Wisconsin guy. I actually called my brother to remind him that Boeve is now part of our Brewers family."
Other draftees out of Hastings include: Matt Jurgena, 11th round of the 1997 draft by the Minnesota Twins; Jason Cafferty, 41st round of the 1996 draft by the Philadelphia Phillies; Steve Boyd, 38th round of the 1990 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers; Lance Davis, 2nd round of the 1985 winter draft by the Texas Rangers and 3rd round of the 1985 summer draft by the San Francisco Giants; Bob Stickels, 26th round of the 1967 draft by the Kansas City Athletics; Rick Henninger, 20th round of the 1966 draft by the Cincinnati Reds and first round of the 1968 draft by the Washington Senators.
The Tribune is still awaiting comment from Boeve.