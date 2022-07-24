LINCOLN — Momentum flipped on a dime against Hastings Five Points on Sunday and it dropped the Chiefs (31-11) into the elimination bracket of the American Legion Class A National Division tournament.
Creighton Jacobitz cruised through the Millard West lineup the first time he faced them, but the Wildcats got to the Hastings starting pitcher the second round.
The fateful fourth inning, where the Wildcats scored the first four of their six runs in a shut out victory at Den Hartog Field, helped the Class A champions from the spring season improve to 2-0 in the double elimination tournament while the Chiefs drop into a win-or-go home game Monday at 1 p.m.
“Jacobitz looked really good for three of the four innings,” said Five Points head coach Blake Marquardt. “He kept those guys off-balance, but the momentum changed quickly in the fourth because they had a hit, a walk and then a double and some things just didn’t go our way.”
Nixon Snyder’s gapper to left-center broke the ice on Jacobitz, who started the inning with a strikeout. Then with runners on second and third, Dylan Driessen executed a perfect squeeze bunt up the first base line to make it 2-0.
The Wildcats added runs on a sacrifice fly and a two-out single to go up 4-0.
“They’ve got an outstanding hitting lineup,” Marquardt said of Millard West, which is sponsored by Wolfe Electric. “I think the lowest average they had on their team was .358. They had three guys in the lineup who had 30-plus stolen bases, so you knew going into it they could hit, they could run.
“How are we going to defend that? You can’t give them fastball-hitting counts and that’s kind of what we did in that fourth inning.”
A Five Points error and single in the sixth allowed Millard West to score the first of two insurance runs. A one-out triple by Avery Moore in the seventh was converted into the final Wildcat tally with a sac fly.
Hastings was held to three hits as the home team in the seven-inning contest. Jayden Teichmeier registered a pair of singles while Luke Brooks had the other.
The pair of hitters put the Chiefs in a first-and-third situation with two outs in the third, but Millard West starter Tyler Spreitzer escaped the jam.
“Our offense just was not there today,” Marquardt said. “We never strung anything together. We were not making changes to our approach. Their guy commanded the inside of the plate and we were getting jammed for most of the day. We’ve kind of got to get back to some fundamentals before our game (Monday).”
The Chiefs entered the day 1-0 following a 7-4 victory over Elkhorn South on Saturday.
Hastings jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Storm tied it in the fifth.
Nick Conant snapped the tie in the Chiefs’ decisive three-run sixth inning with a double to score Kayleb Saurer. Then Cameron Brumbaugh singled in Conant and Brooks.
Hastings hung on for the win as Markus Miller clinched the win with 2 1/3 innings in relief of Brooks.
Marquardt made a surprising move in Sunday’s ballgame to follow up Jacobitz with Hayden Demuth, the team’s No. 3 starter this summer.
Demuth threw just 23 pitches in the 1 1/3 innings he threw. While still available to go on Monday, Marquardt said he will not start the game with the season on the line.
“We’re going with Lucus Gabriel instead,” the coach said. “He’s a guy that’s kind of been all over the place for us as far as his role, but he is someone we have a load of confidence in to go out and throw strikes and command the zone. We’re going to have to play defense behind him, that’s for sure.”
Gabriel does command the lowest earned run average on the Chiefs, sporting a 0.92 mark in 30 1/3 innings.
“I like him on the mound, he does a lot of good things,” Marquardt added.
Gabriel and the Chiefs will face Columbus Cornerstone, a Cornhusker League West division rival that knocked off Hastings 4-3 at Duncan Field three weeks ago.
“We’re in a good position,” Marquardt said.
MW...................000 401 1 — 6 7 2
FPB (31-11).......000 000 0 — 0 3 1
W — Tyler Spreitzer. L — Creighton Jacobitz.