LINCOLN — Momentum flipped on a dime against Hastings Five Points on Sunday and it dropped the Chiefs (31-11) into the elimination bracket of the American Legion Class A National Division tournament.

Creighton Jacobitz cruised through the Millard West lineup the first time he faced them, but the Wildcats got to the Hastings starting pitcher the second round.

Oakeson
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0