Markus Miller and his Hastings High baseball teammates made school history Tuesday.
They were the first Tigers to ever record a perfect game.
While the HHS defense played flawlessly, the Tiger offense came alive early and never looked back during an 11-0 win over Fairbury at Duncan Field.
As the Tiger pitcher, Miller enjoyed complete command from start to finish. He struck out 10 batters. He fanned the final four batters he faced in the game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.
“Pretty awesome.”
That’s how Miller described Tuesday’s no-no.
“I felt good. My pre-game felt really good. And then on the mound I just felt confident. The defense was there for me,” Miller said.
Some might say that the HHS perfect game came against a lesser opponent, a team that has only three wins this year. But Tiger coach Blake Marquardt dispelled such thinking.
“It doesn’t matter your opponent. A perfect game doesn’t happen. No-hitters don’t happen,” Marquardt said. “Yes, (Miller) handled most of the outs himself. But you still had to play defense behind him. We played perfect behind him. And he pitched perfect today.”
While Miller sailed through the Fairbury batting order, the Tiger offense scored in every inning, including a 2-0 first frame.
Hastings upped its margin to 7-0 by scoring five times in the second frame. Ironically, the Tigers produced only a single during the outburst. But they were helped by six walks and three passed balls.
“There is a lot less pressure on your pitcher if you can jump out to a lead,’’ Marquardt said. “Then we get to play the type of baseball that I traditionally like. A little bit of small ball with base runners moving. It opens up some power swings for some of our guys.”
The Tigers added one run in the third stanza.
HHS closed the scoring with three runs in the fourth inning. Those Tiger runs came by way of four singles and an error.
All of the Tiger nine hits were singles. Cameron Brumbaugh and Naz Robinson led the way with two each. Other Tigers with hits were Daeton Espino, Nolan Springer, Elijah Johnson, Adam Rutt and Nolan Hyde.
Robinson and Chance Vertin scored twice apiece, as Hastings improved its record to 7-13
“We are getting to a lineup that I like to see,” Marquardt said. “Now we’ve just got to find a way to stay competitive for seven innings. If we can figure out how to play all seven, I like the lineup that we have right now.”
Hastings’ schedule shows two more home games. The Tigers are slated to host Raymond Central on Friday and Auburn on Saturday.
F ( 3-9)..................0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 2
H (7-13)..............2 5 1 3 X – 11 9 0
W – Markus Miller. L – Ethan Smith.