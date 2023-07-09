Hastings native Mike Boeve was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers late Sunday night in the second round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.
Boeve was the 54th overall selection and the third by the Brewers on day one of the event.
Milwaukee drafted Wake Forest third baseman Brock Wilken with the 18th pick and Josh Knoth, a high school pitcher, with the 33rd.
The slot value of the 54th pick is $1,546,100. If Boeve elects to sign with the franchise, he and the Brewers will need to negotiate a signing bonus based on that figure.
Boeve does have a year of college eligibility remaining. Prior to the draft he entered the transfer portal, though, it was perceived as a leverage move by those who cover college baseball and MLB draft experts.
Heading into the draft, Boeve was the 81st ranked prospect on MLB.com’s top 100.
His scouting report reads:
The son of longtime baseball coach Jim Boeve, who resuscitated the program at NAIA Hastings (Neb.), Mike has gone from a lightly regarded recruit to one of the best contact hitters in the college class. He struck out just nine times in 47 games this spring and has a long track record of producing, including stints in the wood-bat Northwoods and Cape Cod leagues the last two summers. He’s expected to become the highest pick in Nebraska-Omaha history, passing two-time All-Star Bruce Benedict (fifth round, 1976).
Boeve has a quick, compact left-handed stroke, tremendous feel for the barrel and a disciplined approach. He rarely swings and misses and concentrates on getting on base. He doesn’t do much damage, however, because he has just average raw power and doesn’t tap into it, as his swing lacks extension and he generates a lot of groundball contact and mediocre exit velocities.
Boeve’s lack of pop puts his profile in question because he has limited defensive options. He has worked hard to get better at third base, where he’s adequate and perhaps could become average, though his arm isn’t particularly strong. His below-average speed leaves first base and left field as his only other possibilities.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder throws right and bats left.
Boeve played three years for the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks and was the Summit League Player of the Year in 2022. He is the college program’s highest-ever draftee, the first to be taken in a single-digit draft round, and the first Omaha player selected in seven years.
Boeve is the first baseball player from Hastings drafted since Sam Wibbels was taken by the Washington Nationals in 2019. Both were Hastings High Tigers.
“This is a unique situation. Hastings, obviously is not a huge community in the sense of Omaha and Lincoln where you have a lot more talent, a lot more population,” said Blake Marquardt, who is the head baseball coach at Hastings High and for the American Legion senior Chiefs.
“I think it does show that we are a baseball community and a lot of guys who come out of here can play at a high level. Mike is playing at the highest level and Sam was.... at an extremely high level.
“It’s an honor for myself to have coached these guys and just be part of the journey they’ve had... It definitely puts Hastings on the map.”
Wibbels was drafted in the 36th round out of high school, making college a more appealing decision for him at that moment. His time at the University of Kentucky, though, never materialized after a medical situation and procedure ended his baseball career prematurely.
The draft was shortened to 20 rounds from 40 in 2021. The 2020 draft was only five rounds.
Boeve is now the second-highest drafted player ever from Hastings. Lance Davis was selected fourth by the Texas Rangers in the second round of the 1985 winter draft, but returned to college. Davis was then drafted in the third round of the 1985 summer draft by the San Francisco Giants.
Other draftees out of Hastings include: Matt Jurgena, 11th round of the 1997 draft by the Minnesota Twins; Jason Cafferty, 41st round of the 1996 draft by the Philadelphia Phillies; Steve Boyd, 38th round of the 1990 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers; Lance Davis, 2nd round of the 1985 winter draft by the Texas Rangers and 3rd round of the 1985 summer draft by the San Francisco Giants; Bob Stickels, 26th round of the 1967 draft by the Kansas City Athletics; Rick Henninger, 20th round of the 1966 draft by the Cincinnati Reds and first round of the 1968 draft by the Washington Senators.
This story will be updated.