MINDEN — Sloane Beck grew tired of underachieving, so she and Minden's four other seniors decided this was the year the Whippets would finish their season in Lincoln.
That goal came to fruition Saturday when Minden swept Ord in the Class C-1, District 2 final to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
"There was a golden age for Minden a couple years ago," said Beck, who had eight kills in the Whippets' 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 win.
"We've kind of been living in the shadow of that my whole high school career. And it's finally nice to say, like, 'Hey, we're here, we're ready to play. I'm done living in the shadow of the 2010s.' It's fulfilling, it's so exciting and just everything I've ever wanted."
Beck scored six kills and a block in the third set, where Minden faced the most adversity from the Chanticleers (20-12).
The Whippets held leads of 5-0 and 12-6, but Ord charged back to make it a one-point affair with an ace by Brookelyn Fox after a Minden timeout.
Beck, who is known as the team's "hype leader," helped settle her team in from there. She scored three kills in an 8-2 run that put the Whippets up 21-14. She hammered Minden's 22nd point with a cross shot from the right pin, then a pair of kills by Mattie Kamery and Makenna Betty sealed Minden's fate.
"She's our energy; she gives us our energy, and she played really well today," Minden head coach Julie Ratka said of Beck.
Kamery had a team-high 12 kills to go with 10 assists, four aces and six digs. She also had six kills in the final set.
Kaidence Wilson produced a team-high 10 kills for the Chanticleers.
The Whippets (32-3) served 14 aces in the match, which doubled their total errors from the service line.
Bailey Rogers aced the Chants four times — three in the second set. She started a 9-2 run that closed out the set.
"We work on serve and pass every day in practice," said Rogers, the team's senior libero. "That's a big part of our game."
Milly Jacobsen ran off a 7-0 run from the service line in the first set that put the Whippets up 16-4. While she didn't have an ace in the frame, she kept the Chants out of system, which allowed Minden to cash in with kills by Mariah Lemkpa, Myla Emery, Kamery and Betty during the stretch.
The Whippets rode that momentum and the energy of a packed house to a state tournament berth.
"This is huge for us," Kamery said. "At the start of the year we were talking about goals and this was the biggest one. To go to state is my dream, honestly. And since for Minden it hasn't happened in a while, I'm so excited for us."
This story will be updated in Monday's e-edition and Tuesday's print edition.
Ord (20-12)....................14 13 16
Minden (32-3).................25 25 25
Kaidence Wilson 10-1-4, Marin Reilly 4-1-0, Lexis Vancura 3-0-0, Jamie Vavra 1-0-1, Britta Dedden 3-0-0, Maggie Fischer 0-0-0, Alison Miller 0-0-0, Brookelyn Fox 1-2-0. Totals: 22-4-5.
Minden (kills-aces-blocks)
Halle Space 0-1-0, Keitan Bienhoff 0-2-0, Kinsie Land 4-0-0, Sloane Beck 8-0-1, Mariah Lempka 6-0-3, Milly Jacobsen 0-1-0, Makenna Betty 2-0-2, Aubree Brules 0-0-0, Bailey Rogers 0-4-0, Myla Emery 6-2-1, Mattie Kamery 12-4-1. Totals: 38-14-8.
Assists—Emery 20; Kamery 10. Digs—Rogers 12.