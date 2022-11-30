Fresh off of a state volleyball semifinal run, Minden’s girls basketball team has eyes for a similar finish to the season.
The Whippets made substantial progress last season with their first winning record since 2016-17. They finished with an 18-6 mark were runners-up finish in the Southwest Conference regular season.
“Our hope is that we are playing our best basketball at the end of the season,” said head coach Taylor Maulsby.
Minden was 15-3 prior to the SWC tournament, during which they lost to both Gothenburg and Ainsworth to finish fourth.
The Whippets beat the Swedes a week later, but lost to them in subdistricts to end the season.
Gothenburg was a state semifinalist in basketball last season, having beaten fellow SWC member Broken Bow in the first round.
That’s where Minden feels, and hopes, it should end up come February and March.
With a returning corps that features four starters, and a plethora of depth, the Whippets should have set high expectations.
“We have a lot of experience returning this season with loads of talent,” said Maulsby, who enters his fifth season as coach. “Our kids had a very competitive summer where they gained a ton of experience playing against some great teams.”
Leading the way will be a pair of all-conference selections in senior Sloane Beck and sophomore Kinsie Land. Both averaged a team-high 8.4 points last season Land, a 5-foot-9 post, grabbed 6.2 rebounds per contest while Beck, a 5-8 forward, averaged 5.3 rebounds.
Maulsby praised his senior class for its leadership. Beck is included in that along with Priscilla Madriz, a 5-4 guard, and Axtell transfer Trinity Houchin, a 5-6 guard.
Madriz contributed 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds last season. For the Wildcats, Houchin averaged 11 points.
“We have three hard working and dedicated seniors leading the way,” Maulsby said. “We have up to 11 girls who have seen varsity minutes.”
As a freshman last season, Mattie Kamery was third on the team with 8.2 points per game. Junior Rozie Nelson was at 6.6 points and 3.5 steals per game a year ago.
Maulsby said he wants to see more of a desire to score on the offensive end as that’s where the ax fell in most of the Whippets losses last season. They averaged just 29.8 points across six defeats. In 18 victories, Minden averaged 48.7 points.
“Our keys this season will be continuing to become better on the offensive end of the court, and being more physical rebounders inside,” Maulsby said. “Our goal will be to gel our incoming talent with the culture and talent of our returning players.”
Minden’s returning letter winners include juniors Maddi Emery, Gracie Fries and Lindsey Rehtus; and sophomores Makenna Betty and Aubree Brules.
Five-foot-9 freshman Myla Emery will be an addition to the lineup.