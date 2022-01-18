MINDEN — Minden girl’s varsity wrestling team has been dually impressive under first-year head coach Jhett Ostrom.
The team is 6-0 in dual meets, showing a depth and athleticism well beyond what its lack of experience should allow.
“There have certainly been some surprises,” Ostrom said. “I knew that fielding a full team that duels would be OK for us, but their quality top to bottom is kind of surprising, how fast they’re picking things up and maturing into quality wrestlers.”
Comprised primarily of freshmen and juniors, this year’s team has decreased in numbers from 22 to 16 wrestlers due to injuries. Yet as matches have accumulated, the squad has somehow managed to maintain its competitive edge through hard work and athleticism.
“Duals have been very good for us,” Ostrom said. “We have quality across our entire lineup.”
Leading the way is junior Sonny Sowles, who at 114 pounds may be the team’s top wrestler pound for pound. Having wrestled for two seasons with the boys team, she has drawn from that experience to post a favorable 13-3 record to date.
“She’s done really well for us,” Ostrom said. “She works hard, and having those two years of experience helps her a lot. A lot of girls across the state are first-year wrestlers, so having that experience sets her apart.”
Junior volleyball standout Milly Jacobsen has proven an equally heavy hitter on the mat at 165 pounds, posting a 13-3 record for the Whippets. Her recruitment to the team was an early priority, Ostrom said.
“She is a phenomenal athlete,” he said. “It took a little bit of convincing to get her to go out, but we definitely needed to have her for that natural athleticism.”
Sophomore Megan Althouse has shown an innate ability to pick up on the moves necessary to compete, Ostrom said. Her hard-nosed work ethic exhibited in the weight room has served as an inspiration to her teammates as well.
“She’s been lifter of the month among the girls several times,” Ostrom said. “She’s an extremely hard worker on the mat and is very cerebral. She soaks everything up, like a sponge.”
Junior Savannah Koch has exhibited a similar work ethic to Althouse’s, drawing from her hard work in the weight room to post 12 wins in 19 tries.
“She’s an athlete who is very strong in her weight class,” Ostrom said. “She’s been an absolute bulldog for us on the mat and is a lot of fun to watch.”
Despite the team’s collective success — or perhaps, in part, because of it — Ostrom has found it challenging to keep his expectations realistic for his mostly-inexperienced squad. That said, he sees room for individual improvement as the team works toward district and state tournament action down the road.
“One thing I’ve had to adjust to is remembering that most of them are first-year wrestlers,” he said. “I have had to kind of slow down and cut back on the number of things we may go over on the year.”
Because dual meets will not be part of this year’s post-season schedule at state, Ostrom will be focusing on eliciting stronger individual results from his wrestlers going forward. Given the team’s level of success in duals, he believes such expectations are certainly realistic.
“We have the potential,” he said. “We’re looking for people who will step up a little in tournaments, more first place champions. We need to step up to be that tournament-level team.”