MINDEN — Losing your top passer, rusher and receiver can be tough for a team, but the Minden football team believes it still has a solid core going into the 2023 season.
“We graduated a lot of size and experience, but we have a lot of athleticism coming back,” said seventh-year head coach Jebb Hatch. “As always, we will have to shuffle the deck and move some kids to different positions to fit their skill set and our needs.”
The Whippets will be without last year’s starter at quarterback after Carter Harsin graduated.
Harsin threw for 942 yards and added 412 yards rushing, scoring 13 touchdowns.
Minden plans to insert another versatile athlete in Jake Ryan into the quarterback position.
Last season, Ryan spent the early part of the season at receiver before moving to running back.
In the postseason, Ryan took over at QB when Harsin went down with an injury; he finished the game with 149 yards passing.
In all, Ryan finished with 731 total yards and 10 touchdowns.
He was extremely efficient in those roles, averaging 7.2 yards per touch and scoring on every 10th opportunity.
Jake was a ‘jack of all trades’ for us last year,” Hatch said. “Jake is starting to get some Division I looks and has an offer from Air Force.”
One playmaker Ryan will have at his disposal is tight end Brycen Schwenka.
Hatch said the 6-foot, 4-inch, 220-pound senior is the best blocking tight end, and Schwenka averaged 13 yards per catch last season, hauling in one score.
The senior has also been starting at defensive end since he was a sophomore and has improved each year.
Orrin Kuehn, a 5-10 junior, and Bronson Glanzer (5-11, senior) represent more weapons for the offense, with Keuhn handling duties in the backfield at running back and Glanzer lining up out wide at receiver.
Senior Austin Lutkeemeier (6-0, 225) will anchor the offensive line alongside Daniel Eagle Elk.
Lutkemeier and Kuehn return to their linebacker positions after starting last season.
The secondary will have plenty of experience between Glanzer, Ryan, Schwenka, and Brraxton Janda.
Minden opens the season on the road against Adams Central. The Whippets’ first home game will be Sept. 1, when they take on St. Paul.
Hatch has a solid core to work with, but he knows the young Whippets are going to have to make contributions if Minden is to be successful.
“The young kids have had some very successful JV seasons and several of them saw a decent amount of time on Friday nights. So, we feel we like our junior and sophomore kids who will be playing on Fridays will be up to the task,” the coach said. “We will still need to develop some depth as the season progresses.”
August — 25, at Adams Central
September — 1, vs. St. Paul; 8, at Kearney Catholic; 15, vs. Fairbury 15; 22, at Holdrege; 29, at Aurora
October — 6, vs. Broken Bow; 13, at Gothenburg; 20, vs. Cozad