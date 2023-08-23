w09-11-21MINfbADC_124.jpg
Minden’s Brycen Schwenka catches the ball against Adams Central’s Jack Trausch during their game Sept. 10, 2021, in Minden. 

 Amy Roh/Roh

MINDEN — Losing your top passer, rusher and receiver can be tough for a team, but the Minden football team believes it still has a solid core going into the 2023 season.

“We graduated a lot of size and experience, but we have a lot of athleticism coming back,” said seventh-year head coach Jebb Hatch. “As always, we will have to shuffle the deck and move some kids to different positions to fit their skill set and our needs.”

