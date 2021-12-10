MINDEN — An all-around team effort.
That was the message that new head coach and former Whippet Carson Blum said to his squad after their 56-51 victory over Broken Bow Friday night.
Both teams were neck-and-neck for nearly 12 minutes of the first half. Minden went on a late 6-0 run to increase its lead to 10 heading into the halftime locker room.
The first four minutes of the second half were key for the Whippets as they went on a 6-0 run to begin the third, which ultimately made the difference in the final score of the game.
"After the game I told my guys over the last few years it has been Broken Bow and Ogallala on top of the (Southwest) conference and this is where we want to be," said Minden head coach Carson Blum. "We've got to win games like this. It took an overall team effort to win this game tonight. All eight guys who played scored and we made some free throws down the stretch."
Minden was 9-for-11 from the charity stripe and 4-for-5 in the final two minutes.
"Once we started taking care of the ball and getting into our offense I thought we did a pretty good job," Blum said. "Both of our two best post players are out and we had two inexperienced players step up inside. When we got inside we made layups, and when we kicked it to the outside we made shots."
Minden indeed made shots Friday. The Whippets went 7-for-13 from downtown and went 21-for-40 from the floor (52%).
Ball movement was smooth for Minden. The Whippet offense forced Broken Bow to crash inside which allowed the Minden ball handlers to dish the ball outside to its wings and received open looks from the outside.
"That was another thing I preached at halftime. When we get ball reversals we can make shots. When you get open shots over and over again something good is going to happen," said Blum. "I thought that Broken Bow put some good pressure on us that made us turn the ball over in the first half and early in the third quarter."
The turnover margin improved late for the Whippets.
"I think we averaged around 18 turnovers in the first three games this season," said Blum. "In the second half we took better care of the ball and I told my guys that value of the basketball is high on our priority list."
BB....................14 7 14 16 — 51
MIN.................15 16 10 15 — 56
Girls: Broken Bow 54, Minden 23
MINDEN — A battle of unbeaten teams met Friday night. Broken Bow left victorious, making the 86-mile snowy journey down Highways 2 and 10 worth it.
The Indians had the game well in hand early on Friday night.
Broken Bow had a 13-8 lead going into the second quarter. From there, the flood gates opened up for the Indians, who went on a 24-4 run in the frame and shut out any hopes for the hometown Whippets.
"I thought early on we did a good job pressuring them and we got some turnovers, but we didn't score much out of those," said Minden head coach Taylor Maulsby. "I felt like we should've been up by five or six after one quarter, but in the second quarter they hit some threes and hit some big momentum shots and we turned the ball over too much."
Minden turned the ball over 23 times for the game and Broken Bow took full advantage of it.
"They do a good job of speeding you up. I thought a few of my girls didn't do a good job of handling that. We threw the ball in places where we haven't thrown it all year and that happens when you're playing a faster tempo than you normally want to," Maulsby said. "Credit to them forcing those turnovers and turning them into buckets."
BB................13 24 8 9 — 54
MIN.................8 4 5 6 — 23