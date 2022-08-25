MINDEN — Jebb Hatch knows he lost a core group of seniors from a football team that went 5-4 last fall, but with nine starters back, Minden maintains high expectations.
The Whippets, though, will be challenged all season long, beginning a day earlier than some with a Thursday night matchup against Adams Central in Week 1.
“Last year we had a good senior class, but this year we have a lot of kids coming back. We have nine starters coming back on offense and seven on defense so we have a prey good foundation,” said Hatch. “We have a lot of kids with Friday night experience, so we are excited to see what these kids can do.
“We are pretty optimistic about this season.”
Carter Harsin has been under center since his sophomore campaign and will start again as a senior. The 5-foot-10 quarterback threw for 821 yards and combined for 12 total touchdowns. On defense, Harsin will play safety this year coming from the cornerback spot where he had 12 pass breakups.
“Carter will be starting for nearly his third year and that is huge for us. He has improved on reading secondaries and him and Seth (Hauserman) had a great connection last year,” Hatch said. “Seth has done a great job figuring out secondaries and learning our offense. Them two with another year under their belts have done well. This summer they did well at camps with 7-on-7 which should be pretty dangerous for us.”
Hauserman had 25 receptions last season, and since Caden Bradley has been moved from tight end to tackle, Brycen Schwenka will take over the top tight end spot.
“Caden had a big off-season and he has gained quite a bit of weight and so Brycen is now our leader at the tight end spot. That’ll give us a little more beef up front. Brycen is pretty athletic as well so it’ll be fun to watch this fall,” Hatch said.
Seven of the team’s nine returning starters are on the defensive side. The Whippets run an unusual 4-4-3 defense.
“On the D-line, they all have gotten bigger, faster and stronger from last year and that is huge,” Hatch said. “The linebacker spot right now, we have three or four guys that we are looking at.
“In the secondary, we had to move some guys around a little bit. Jake Ryan is back and had a great offseason, so he will be at the corner spot with Carter moving to safety and Seth will be at the other corner,” said Hatch.
Aug. 25 Adams Central; Sept. 2 at St. Paul; Sept. 9 Kearney Catholic; Sept. 16 at Fairbury; Sept. 23 Holdrege; Sept. 30 Aurora; Oct. 7 at Broken Bow; Oct. 14 Gothenburg; Oct. 21 @ Cozad