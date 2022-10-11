COLUMBUS — Second place can get tiresome, especially when you're constantly chasing the same team in first.
But on Tuesday, second place wasn't so bad.
Second place on Tuesday meant a Class C state runner-up plaque accompanied by silver medals.
And thus the story of the 2022 Minden Whippets girls golf team has been written.
"After such a successful season, I was a little surprised at how shocked we were to be state runners-up," Minden coach Whitney Maulsby said with a laugh.
The Whippets had plenty of second-place finishes before securing one at the biggest meet of the year on Tuesday.
And the first-place team was all too familiar, as well: Broken Bow.
The Indians and Whippets competed at all but three of the same meets this fall.
"I think it was difficult to always be the runner-up," Maulsby said. "We had to see Broken Bow everywhere we went and they always were beating us.
"But it's a little different when it's at the state meet."
Broken Bow was considered within reach — just 16 strokes ahead — after Monday's opening round at Columbus' Elks Country Club, but the Indians pulled away in the second round to win comfortably by 38 strokes.
Minden was comfortably in second place, 23 strokes ahead of third-place Scotus Central Catholic.
"We knew we needed to shoot about the same score today as we did yesterday," Maulsby said. "So I just told the girls this morning, 'Play your game and you'll be fine.'
"Then we stepped outside and saw how windy it was. The course played a little harder today, probably about five or six strokes worse, which challenged our mental toughness more than anything."
And to their coach's surprise, the Whippets showed an improvement in their scoring. They were two strokes better, shooting a 362 on Tuesday.
"I'm really proud of how they kept their cool," Maulsby said. "Couldn't have asked from a better performance out of such a young team."
One of Minden's youngest performed the best. Freshman KayLynn Jorgensen finished solo in third place after two impressive rounds. She turned in an 81 on Monday and ended her first high school season with a 79.
"You never would have known she was a freshman," Maulsby said.
The coach was happy to join Jorgensen for the last few holes after admittedly not catching much of either of her rounds.
"She accomplished a lot all year with out me next to her. I actually haven't gotten to watch her much," Maulsby said. "But I told her when I caught up to her, 'This is the slide into home plate. Nothing but happiness from here on out.'"
That joy was shared at the medal stand with teammates Callie Whitten and Kara Suchland, who tied for 16th (181) and just missed out on individual medals, Brynn Smith (204) and Shelby Nelson (225).
More joy came when Maulsby responded to a question from a spectator about who the Whippets will lose next season.
"Nobody," she said through a smile. "They're all coming back."
Team scores
1, Broken Bow 348-340 688; 2, Minden 364-362 726; 3, Scotus Central Catholic 379-370 749; T4, Adams Central 381-392 773; T4, Bergan 381-392 773; 6, O’Neill 392-394 786; 7, Valentine 390-397 786; 8, Oakland-Craig 398-405 803; T9, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 398-407 805; T9, Wayne 398-407 805; 11, Lincoln Christian 415-400 815; 12, Superior 407-411 818; 13, Lincoln Lutheran 402-422 824; 14, Hershey 442-442 884; 15, Chadron 440-457 897
Top 15 (medalists)
1, Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 70-73 143; 2, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 79-77 156; 3, KayLynn Jorgensen, Minden, 81-79 160; 4, Cecilia Arndt, Scotus, 83-79 162; 5, Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 84-83 167; 6, Peyton Hartman, Adams Central, 87-87 174; T7, Taylor Schaaf, Broken Bow, 90-86 176; T7, Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 85-91 176; 9, Sidney O’Dey, Adams Central, 88-89 177; 10, Olivia Prauner, Bergan, 90-88 178; T11, Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’Neill, 85-94 179; T11, Jocelyn Mumm, Bergan, 84-95 179; T13, Lainey Palmer 94-86 180; T13, Mia Hieben, Heartland, 92-88 180; T13, Riley Haschke, Wayne, 85-95 180