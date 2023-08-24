MINDEN — After a pair of second-place finishes in the Southwest Conference last fall, Minden’s cross country teams appear to again be in the conversation for a title.
The girls team returns four varsity runners, including three state qualifiers who helped the Whippets win the Class C, District 4 championship a season ago.
The boys are less veteran, with only junior Caden Jameson and sophomore Sam Cederburg back, but coach Shawn Wheelock is confident they will be competitive.
“Overall, we had a great summer of conditioning and we fully expect to be in the hunt for some championships this fall,” said Wheelock, who enters his 15th season at Minden. “We want to be contenders for the SWC and district championships, and be competitive at the state meet.”
Senior Lindsey Rehtus was an all-conference and district runner last season as the Minden girls placed 11th at the Class C state meet. Individually, Rehtus was 40th.
“She has put in some solid work this summer and has done an outstanding job in terms of leadership,” Wheelock said.
Larissa Labenz and Hannah Donley were also at state for the Whippets, who will add freshmen Luz Lopez and Alexa Warner, and senior Ayleigh Porter to the mix this season.
Ilyanna Cardenas caps the returners for the Whippets.
“We expect that this will be a very competitive team by the end of the season. Our girls were SWC runner-up and district champions last season and fully expect to compete at that level again this fall,” Wheelock said.
“This team will have a mix of both veterans and youth, but have had success in the past and understand our high expectations for the season. They have the physical ability to be very highly successful and we will work hard on developing the mental aspect of competing at a higher level.”
Jameson was 36th in the boys race at the state meet last October. Pairing him with Cederburg, who has a year under his belt, and a trio of freshmen and others, should help the Whippets reach their goals.
“We will be leaning on (Jameson and Cederburg) to lead this team by being up in the front pack of races,” Wheelock said. “They have put in a great summer and we are very proud off how they have stepped up in their training.”
Aug. — 25, at Northwest invite; Sept. — 2, Minden invite; 7, at Milford invite; 12, Minden Classic; 14, at Central City invite; 21, at Fort Calhoun invite; 25, UNK invite; 28, at Gothenburg invite; Oct. — 5, at Southwest Conference invite (Ogallala)