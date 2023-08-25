Just as Adams Central’s ground game finally got rolling Friday night, Mother Nature’s thunder rolled harder.
The Patriots’ season opener against the Minden Whippets was called into a lightning delay at 8:20 p.m. then postponed until Saturday. Minden was leading 6-0.
It will resume at noon with 10:26 left in the third quarter and AC at the Minden 23-yard line. First-and-10.
Vying to beat Adams Central for the first time since 2016, Minden provided the first — and so far only — jolt of electricity through 25-plus minutes of football.
Orrin Kuehn returned the game’s opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to put the Whippets in front.
Defenses took over from there in Josh Lewis’ debut as Adams Central’s head coach.
Each team registered an interception in the red zone, and Minden forced and recovered a fumble in the first half.
AC senior running back Nick Conant, who has 10 carries for 71 yards, lost the ball inside the 10-yard line on the team’s second drive of the game. The turnover killed the momentum from a 35-yard connection from Jayden Teichmeier to Jack Trausch up the right sideline.
Minden wiped the next five minutes off the clock, but turned it over on downs inside AC territory after false starting on a fourth-and-inches scenario.
Teichmeier, a first-year quarterback after leading the Patriots in receiving last season, was picked at the 7-yard line by Minden’s Austin Lutkemeier on the ensuing AC drive.
Kaleb Wahlmeier had the first of his two big plays to start the drive — a 44-yard burst up the right side. He took a screen pass 21 yards prior to the interception.
After forcing a three-and-out, Conant hauled a screen pass 42 yards to the end zone, but the play was called back for holding and the Patriots punted.
Again, Minden wound early five minutes down toward halftime while backing AC inside its own 20 with a pair of passes from Jake Ryan to Kuehn and Braxton Hatch. Then Wahlmeier reeled in an errant pass by Ryan, who is just 4-of-10 so far through the air.
Adams Central opened the second half with a ground-oriented attack as Conant broke free for runs of 31, 12 and nine yards. Wahlmeier then had a seven-yard scurry before officials set the chains and lightning visible from cloud-to-ground illuminated struck farm ground west of the playing field, forcing the stadium to be cleared.