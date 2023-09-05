MINDEN — Minden has been working like a well-oiled machine early this season. The Whippets volleyball team, ranked third in Class C-1, has opened the year with seven straight wins, without dropping a set.
Minden squared off against its second ranked opponent of the season in Shelton, rated No. 7 in Class D-2. The Bulldogs had moments that showed why they’re a top 10 team in the class, but the Whippets overpowered the Bulldogs and kept its perfect record in tact with another sweep Tuesday, winning 25-12, 25-15, 25-9.
“When we’re working together, we’re hard to stop,” said Minden head coach Julie Ratka. “We always have three hitters, our setters do a good job distributing, and our hitters do a good job of being ready to attack.”
“They like to play loose...They had fun (Tuesday).”
The Whippets were effective in every facet of the game. On the offensive end, Minden racked up 41 kills from seven players, while also tallying eight aces from the service line. Six Whippets also combined for seven blocks.
Mattie Kamery and Myla Emery led the charge for the Whippets. The two versatile athletes mirrored each other’s game. Emery totaled 12 kills while Kamery added 11; Emery also tallied 19 assists to Kamery’s 15. They combined for four aces and a pair of blocks.
“Their athleticism, their ability to set the ball, and always having one of them attack the ball — we’re just really blessed with that,” the Whippets’ coach said. “Their court smarts and leadership are really good. Our other players do a great job of stepping up, too, and playing around them.”
“We’re pretty young, so it’s hard to reciprocate what they do in our practice,” said Shelton head coach Misti Potter. “We worked on defensive stuff, but it’s hard when you don’t have six-on-six at the same equal level.”
Minden had big scoring runs in each set, including runs of 16-4, 13-4, and 11-3, which clinched the match in set three.
Shelton had an impressive offensive attack in its own right, led by Jalyn Branson’s 11 kills. Macy Willis tallied 15 assists and two aces, while Erin Gegg had two blocks to go with her five kills.
Potter was pleased with her team’s aggressiveness on offense, but she said the Bulldogs still have work to do on the defensive end.
“This type of competition makes us better. Defensively, you have to respect the hitters they have; we know where we have to be, but defensively we have to be better,” the Bulldogs’ coach said. “Our girls can hit. We saw them hit and do the right stuff offensively. We just have to get down and cover and play defense.”
Shelton fell to 6-3 on the season and will host Silver Lake on Thursday.
Makenna Betty tacked on nine kills for Minden, while Kamery and Meredith Johnson each collected three ace serves apiece.
The Whippets will take their unbeaten record on the road across state lines, taking on Phillipsburg (Kan.), which went into Tuesday with a record of 0-2.
“Something we’re working on is defense. Defense and serve-receive, we work on those every day. If we can get those two things going, we’re going to be hard to stop,” Ratka said.
Shelton (6-3).....12 15 9
Minden (8-0)......25 25 25
Shelton (kills-aces-blocks)
Addison Burr 0-0-0, Suzanna Cheney 0-0-0, Kaycee Tompkin 2-0-0, Jalyn Branson 11-0-0, Erin Gegg 5-0-2, Macy Willis 0-2-0, Callee Carman 0-1-0. Totals: 18-3-2.
Minden (kills-aces-blocks)
Myla Emery 12-1-1, Kinsie Land 4-0-1, Mattie Kamery 11-3-1, Makenna Betty 9-0-1, Rebbeca Lempka 1-1-0, Makenna Starkey 3-0-2, Aubree Bules 0-0-0, Meredith Johnson 0-3-0, Makenna Anderson 0-0-1, Sophia Birkestrand 1-0-0. Totals: 41-8-7.
Assists — Emery 19, Kamery 15, Bules 1, Johnson 1.