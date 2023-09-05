MINDEN — Minden has been working like a well-oiled machine early this season. The Whippets volleyball team, ranked third in Class C-1, has opened the year with seven straight wins, without dropping a set.

Minden squared off against its second ranked opponent of the season in Shelton, rated No. 7 in Class D-2. The Bulldogs had moments that showed why they’re a top 10 team in the class, but the Whippets overpowered the Bulldogs and kept its perfect record in tact with another sweep Tuesday, winning 25-12, 25-15, 25-9.

