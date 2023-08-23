MINDEN — The town might as well put it on a T-shirt. Wear it proudly to every game. Home and away.
“We want more.”
Head coach Julie Ratka’s words. Mattie Kamery’s and Myla Emery’s, too.
This is the state of Minden volleyball, 10 months removed from the Whippets’ run to the Class C-1 semifinals:
Appreciation, but not satisfaction, for the program’s best season in more than a decade — a third-place finish — and the best all-time by season record (34-4).
“Last year was a stepping stone, and I would say in the moment it was definitely not where we wanted to be, but it was a joy to finally get there and to see everyone with us and for us,” said Kamery, a junior who produced a team-best 429 kills last season.
“This year our goal is to get back there — not to get third, but to go for the ultimate goal, which is a championship.”
Last year’s C-1 title went to Grand Island Central Catholic, a thorn in Minden’s side in the regular season, subdistricts and then the state semifinals.
“We just couldn’t get past them,” said Ratka, ahead of her fourth season in charge of the Whippets after nearly two decades of being an assistant for Ed Rowse.
“But I was really pleased with how well we played all around last year. This year, obviously, we want more.”
Thus, the chase is on in Minden for the school’s second-ever volleyball championship. The first came in 1980, the year after its first runner-up finish. The Whippets collected silver medals in 2007 and 2013 also.
Last year’s bronze was a program first.
“The super fun part,” Kamery said, “is using that as momentum.”
The Whippets have plenty of it. And hype, too.
Behind its dynamic and talented duo, Kamery and Emery, Minden was voted preseason No. 1 in Class C-1 — ahead of Gothenburg, Kearney Catholic, Douglas County West and GICC — by coaches statewide who were polled by media outlet NebPreps.
The Whippets rode Kamery and Emery — then just a sophomore and freshman — to the state tournament last season. They combined for 712 of the team’s 1,253 kills, and collectively assisted on 837 terminations, often one to the other.
Kamery and Emery, whose names and ponytails can be easily confused, are as interchangeable on the court as they are “twins” off it.
“Our parents tell us we need more friends, but we have so much fun together,” Emery, the younger of the two, said.
“We’re literally the same person in so many ways,” added Kamery. “Having her has been so exciting. To have someone who can literally read your brain is just so fun and insane.”
Ratka said Kamery and Emery have been invaluable to maintaining Minden’s standard — and now elevating it.
“They can set a nice ball and both attack a nice ball, so we can be creative with them,” Ratka said. “And we have great attackers to support them.”
That support system will look slightly different this season with five seniors moving on from the program this spring.
A trio of juniors is expected to fill the gaps, with juniors Makenna Starkey and Makenna Betty inheriting roles in the middle and Kinsie Land on the outside.
The Whippets also took a hit with the graduation of libero Bailey Rogers, who finished with 467 digs, 543 service receptions, 146 assists and 52 service aces as a senior.
“You just can’t replace her,” said Ratka.
Aubrey Brules and Meredith Johnson, a junior and senior, respectively, will sure try to cover as much ground on the court.
“I think everyone has the potential,” said Land, who tallied 142 kills last year, “it’s just the confidence on and off the court.”
Only when asked about the team’s altered look did Kamery realize just how many pieces were new.
“Looking back it does seem like a lot of shoes to fill, but it hasn’t felt that way at all,” she said. “People have definitely stepped up in their roles and are definitely fightings for their spots. We had a lot leave, but we have plenty capable of filling in.”
Said Ratka: “I think it’s just Minden volleyball. It’s just what we do and we have the athletes to do it.”
Minden’s first appearance at state in four years last season looked promising from the start. The Whippets opened 16-0, capping the run with a first-place finish through a plethora of ranked opponents at the Gothenburg Harvest Days tournament.
Johnson said that’s when she knew the year was bound to be special.
Then, after back-to-back losses, Minden won 14 more in a row, including the Southwest Conference championship.
“Our team just worked so well together,” said Brules.
Not much has changed. The Whippets won the vaunted Top 10 team camp this summer and have continued to build trust and camaraderie through various activities during the preseason.
What lies ahead over the next 10 weeks? Who’s to know.
Maybe Emery does?
“This is our year,” she said. “We’re working for it.”