MINDEN — Minden is ready to be tested.
Off to a 10-0 start on the volleyball court, the Whippets are ranked eighth in Class C-1 and playing some good volleyball early this fall.
But their biggest challenge to date begins Friday in Gothenburg. The Harvest Festival tournament pits some of the state's top teams against each other and provides a mid-season benchmark.
For Minden, that will come in facing Class B Aurora, C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic, and No. 10 Ogallala on Friday. Then on Saturday, it's matches with No. 6 York, Chadron and No. 4 Gothenburg.
"It's going to be a grind," said Minden coach Julie Ratka.
A mentally and physically taxing weekend awaits the Whippets, who are one of four remaining undefeated teams in C-1. They'll face two of the others currently in Gothenburg and Kearney Catholic. Neither plays again before the tournament kicks off Friday.
"We've played some good teams, but I don't know that we've been tested like we will be this weekend," said Ratka, who is in her third year at Minden as has a 66-46 coaching record (including this season).
Minden was in a similar spot a year ago; not undefeated, but 10-2 heading into the Harvest Festival.
The Whippets left Gothenburg having gone 3-3.
Ratka, though, isn't measuring her team's success this weekend by its record on the bus ride back to Minden.
"Whether you win or lose, you're going learn about your team," she said. "The goal is to win, but probably keeping it in perspective is what can we learn to make us better. That's the great thing about this tournament."
Minden has dropped just one set on the season, in its four-set opening win over Ord. The Whippets are on a 22-set win streak, including through wins over D-1 No. 8 Nebraska Christian and D-2 No. 1 Shelton.
"I like how we're playing right now," Ratka said. "I like how we line up, but it doesn't mean we don't have room for improvement. We definitely do."
Ratka sees her team's deficiencies so far more on the defensive side. She applauded her team's scrappiness — thanks largely to libero Bailey Rogers and Myla Emery, who are tied with 67 digs (3.0 per set).
But both digging and blocking could be better.
The latter is an inherent challenge when the roster lacks a 6-footer. Ratka said her lineup averages about 5-foot-8 across the board.
"We are getting some touches," she said. "But we want to keep working on that skill."
Slowing down the attack will be key against bigger, harder-hitting teams like Kearney Catholic, which boasts two 6-footers, Aibrey Mandernach and Londyn Carnes and 5-11 Callie Squiers.
"If we can meet the challenge on (defense and blocking), we can do some great things this season," Ratka said.
Because offensively, Minden has been a well-oiled machine. Its 6-2 offense with setters Mattie Kamery and Myla Emery has been smooth so far, Ratka said.
Even to the point where "running a 5-1 is not an option for us," the coach said.
"They're both great hitters and they're athletic."
Kamery leads the Whippets with an average of 4.4 kills per set with 97 in 22 sets. That's 54 more than Emery to his point, who has 56 more assists (110 total) than her setting complement.
Other attackers for the Whippets include four-year starter Sloane Beck (40 kills), Kinsie Land (34), Mariah Lempka (25) and Milly Jacobsen (14).
"We've got a fairly deep bench, too, which should be helpful to us," Ratka said. "We've created a really competitive gym during practice."
The season, of course, goes beyond this weekend. The Whippets hope much further.
But the program's potential first trip to the state tournament since 2017 lies behind a "loaded" subdistrict, with favorites Adams Central and current C-1 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic.
"I think if we keep improving and believing," said Ratka, "the sky is the limit for them. Staying mentally tough will be important."