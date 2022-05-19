OMAHA — On a day when 19 state and meet records were broken across Classes A and B, Gage Fries also broke a record. His own, in fact.
Fries ran a 39.83 in the 300-meter hurdles final, but it didn't result in the gold he had hoped for.
That medal went to Boone Central's Jackson Roberts, who ran 38.46. Fries was fourth.
It might've been Fries' had he not clipped multiple hurdles throughout.
"I was just kind of losing momentum the whole race," he said.
Most notably, that momentum cost him at least a bronze when he nicked the second-to-last hurdle and allowed Chadron's Malachi Swallow into third place.
"It sucks, but it's part of it," Fries said.
Fries, who finished eighth last year, was lucky to get into the 300 final after a 40.81 yesterday in the preliminary race left him with the seventh-best qualifying mark.
He did just enough to secure a spot in the 300s after missing the cut in the 110s where he was defending all-class champion.
"Class B was pretty loaded this year," Fries said. "I'm not complaining. Good competition is good competition. You've got to beat the best to be the best."
Crouching Tigers
All of the projections placed Hastings High far away from the medal stand. The Tigers' girls 400-meter relay team entered the state track and field meet with the 12th-best qualifying time in the event.
"We were projected to get, like, fourth place in our heat," said Abigail Kendall, who runs the third leg of the race.
They were also forecast to eat like kings and queens at P.F. Changs the night before their race. To nourish their bodies with a quality pre-race dinner.
After they consumed their Wednesday night meal, though, their stomachs didn't feel so royal.
"We all had food poisoning last night," anchor Hannah Satterly casually interjected.
"We were the only four who had it," Satterly said. "We were the only four who got sick."
Two of them threw up.
"Maybe that helped us," said a laughing Carlie Beckby, who runs the first leg of the relay.
Perhaps it did. The Tigers shaved nearly a second off their qualifying time (51.43) to produce a time just shy of a school record.
Hastings clocked a 50.50 on Omaha Burke's track to finish seventh in the Class B final.
"We were not expected to even come close to placing, so it's really cool," Satterly said.
Added Beckby: "We were .3 seconds away from our school record."
Remarkable relay
Minden placed eighth in the boys 1,600 relay after finishing such in the second heat of the final event Thursday.
The Whippets, who ran a 3:28.85, led the first three legs of the race.
That wasn't the most remarkable moment, though.
Waverly dropped its baton on the third leg, just after it was handed off past the start-finish line.
Cole Murray recovered the fumble, which ricocheted out and backwards near lane eight, and proceeded to put the Vikings into contention.
Not only that. With the anchor of AJ Heffelfinger, Waverly won the heat in 3:26.67.
All that after the stumble that took the air out of Burke Stadium for a hot second.
When the times were combined with the first heat, Waverly finished as bronze medalist behind champion Norris and runner-up Platteview, which had the same 3:26.67 time but one-thousandth of a second better than the Vikings.
Konner Verbeck burst Minden out to the early lead in lane eight. Fries continued the edge through 800 meters and Orrin Kuehn led lap three.
The pack caught up to Tanner Gibb on the final 400.
Class B boys
Team scoring: Sidney 66, Waverly 52, Norris 50, McCook 40.5, Aurora 34, St. Paul 31, Omaha Skutt Catholic 30, Lexington 30, Chadron 29, Columbus Lakeview 27, Adams Central 26, Bennington 26, Boone Central 25.5, Wahoo 23, Platteview 20, Blair 15, Boys Town 13, Scottsbluff 13, Beatrice 13, South Sioux City 11, Elkhorn 9, Northwest 8, Pierce 7, Lincoln Christian7, Seward 6, Minden 6, Elkhorn North 6, Central City 6, O'Neill 5, Broken Bow 4, Cozad 4, Plattsmouth 3, Alliance 3, Ashland-Greenwood 3, Hastings 2.5, Auburn 2, Syracuse 2, York 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1, Arlington 1, West Point Beemer 0.5.
100: 1, Grant Schere, Waverly, 10.77. 2, Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 10.89. 3, Ethan Baessler, Blair, 10.99. 4, Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 11.06. 5, Victor Isele, Northwest, 11.10. 6, Luke Holly, Sidney, 11.11. 7, Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 11.13. 8, Eddie Johnson, Waverly, 11.30.
200: 1, Grant Schere, Waverly, 22.02. 2, Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 22.10. 3, Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 22.28. 4, Quentin Moss, Lexington, 22.46. 5, Isak Doty, Sidney, 22.54. 6, Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 22.65. 7, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 22.80. 8, Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 22.81.
400: 1, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 49.42. 2, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 49.77. 3, Ezra Stewart, Platteview, 49.93. 4, Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 50.21. 5, A.J. Heffelfinger, Waverly, 50.46. 6, Zachary Pittman, Norris, 50.56. 7, Ryan Binder, Auburn, 50.73. 8, Connor Millikan, Platteview, 50.99.
800: 1, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 1:56.01. 2, Jack Wade, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 1:56.32. 3, Tanner Cooper, Norris, 1:56.62. 4, Cole Murray, Waverly, 1:58.80. 5, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 1:58.92. 6, Nolan Slominski, Blair, 1:59.44. 7, Alex Rice, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 1:59.62. 8, Alex Christo, Boone Central, 2:00.25.
1600: 1, Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 4:26.77. 2, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 4:29.90. 3, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:31.29. 4, Carter Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 4:33.95. 5, Riley Boonstra, Norris, 4:35.16. 6, Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City, 4:35.58. 7, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 4:36.96. 8, Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Lexington, 4:37.26.
110 hurdles: 1, Xander Provance, Chadron, 14.46. 2, Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 14.82. 3, Tyler Carroll, Central City, 14.92. 4, Keaton Wattier, O'Neill, 15.08. 5, Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce, 15.21. 6, Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 15.61. 7, Zach Fox, Wahoo, 15.72. 8, Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North, 16.71.
300 hurdles: 1, Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 38.46. 2, Wyatt Archer, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 39.44. 3, Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 39.57. 4, Gage Fries, Minden, 39.83. 5, Cooper Diamond, Bennington, 40.16. 6, Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 40.73. 7, Zach Fox, Wahoo, 40.74. 8, Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce, 40.84.
400 relay: 1, Waverly (Preston Harms, Caiden Rose, Eddie Johnson, Grant Schere), 42.84. 2, Bennington, 43.03. 3, Sidney, 43.04. 4, Boys Town, 43.24. 5, Adams Central, 43.62. 6, Norris, 43.66. 7, Columbus Lakeview, 43.72. 8, Lexington, 43.88.
1600 relay: 1, Norris (Austin Madsen, Tanner Cooper, Blake Macklin, Zachary Pittman), 3:24.10. 2, Platteview, 3:26.67. 3, Waverly, 3:26.67. 4, Wahoo, 3:27.32. 5, Boone Central, 3:27.50. 6, Scottsbluff, 3:27.52. 7, Pierce, 3:28.56. 8, Minden, 3:28.85.
Discus: 1, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 168-11. 2, Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 167-10. 3, Carson Lavaley, Wahoo, 165-7. 4, Aiden Betz, Elkhorn, 162-8. 5, Jake Scanlon, Wahoo, 154-10. 6, Isaiah Martinez, Alliance, 154-0. 7, Jase Voorhees, Syracuse, 152-11. 8, Eli Osten, Columbus Lakeview, 152-9 .
Long jump: 1, Adam Dugger, McCook, 23-5¾. 2, Preston Witulski, Beatrice, 22-7¼. 3, Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 22-2. 4, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 22-0½. 5, Jacob Rahbein, Platteview, 21-11. 6, Evan Mai, McCook, 21-8. 7, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 21-5¾. 8, Curtis Swahn, Wahoo, 21-5¼.
Pole vault: 1, Branson McDonald, McCook, 15-0. 2, Aaron Price, Scottsbluff, 14-6. 3, Kalen Knott, Seward, 14-0. 4, Preston Witulski, Beatrice, 14-0. 5, Caleb Vokes, Northwest, 13-6. 6, Michael Robinson, Wahoo, 13-6. 7, Jackson Allen, Scottsbluff, 13-6. 8, Hayden Norgaard, McCook, 13-0. 8, Jax Jacobson, West Point-Beemer, 13-0.
Class B girls
Team scoring: Elkhorn North 79.5, Bennington 55.5, Pierce 47, Arlington 47, Northwest 41, Norris 35, Beatrice 29, Falls City 24, McCook 22, York 20, South Sioux City 19, Lexington 16, Waverly 16, Scottsbluff 16, Syracuse 16, Kearney Catholic 14.5, Gothenburg 14, Lincoln Christ 14, Omaha Gross Catholic14, Sidney 13.5, Ogallala 11, Ashland-Greenwood 10, Gering 10, Milford 9.5, Chadron 8, Holdrege 7.5, Blair 7, Columbus Lakeview 6, Cozad 6, St. Paul 5, Seward 5, Elkhorn 4, Adams Central 4, Wayne High 3, West Point Beemer 3, Columbus Scotus 3, O'Neill 2, Hastings 2, Platteview 1, Omaha Skutt Catholic 1, Auburn 1, Broken Bow 1.
100: 1, RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 12.03. 2, Kennedy Wade, Bennington, 12.18. 3, Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 12.19. 4, Morgan Mahoney, Beatrice, 12.20. 5, Emily Penne, South Sioux City, 12.49. 6, Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 12.52. 7, Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christian, 12.62. 8, Samantha Roby, Northwest, 12.63.
200: 1, Kennedy Wade, Bennington, 24.71. 2, RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 25.15. 3, Morgan Mahoney, Beatrice, 25.20. 4, Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 25.21. 5, Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christian, 25.64. 6, Emily Penne, South Sioux City, 25.75. 7, Avery Barnard, Beatrice, 25.77. 8, Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 25.81.
400: 1, Sydney Stodden, Elkhorn North, 58.27. 2, Samantha Roby, Northwest, 58.27. 3, Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North, 58.97. 4, Reba Mader, Northwest, 1:00.12. 5, Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, 1:00.89. 6, Blake Barcel, Columbus Lakeview, 1:00.92. 7, Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:02.12. 8, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 1:02.17.
800: 1, Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, 2:17.43. 2, Keelianne Green, Arlington, 2:17.78. 3, Sydney Stodden, Elkhorn North, 2:19.94. 4, Gabriela Calderon, Bennington, 2:20.14. 5, Reba Mader, Northwest, 2:22.77. 6, Madison Seiler, Gering, 2:23.24. 7, Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 2:23.90. 8, Ellie Thomas, Norris, 2:23.92.
1600: 1, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 5:14.96. 2, Alex Sindelar, Pierce, 5;21.44. 3, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 5:23.04. 4, Sadye Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 5:23.69. 5, Gabriela Calderon, Bennington, 5:24.64. 6, Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 5:25.58. 7, Addison Hatcliff, Beatrice, 5:26.99. 8, Olivia Lawrence, Platteview, 5:28.10.
100 hurdles: 1, Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 14.54. 2, Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 15.10. 3, Emma Dutton, McCook, 15.49. 4, Allyson Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 15.57. 5, Aubrey O'Hare, Gothenburg, 15.65. 6, Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 15.77. 7, Aizlynn Krafka, Northwest, 15.93. 8, Grace Mustard, Columbus Scotus, 21.91.
300 hurdles: 1, Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 45.13. 2, Emma Dutton, McCook, 46.61. 3, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 46.75. 4, Kate Langford, Bennington, 46.84. 5, Kaitlyn Mousel, Adams Central, 47.14. 6, Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer, 47.47. 7, Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, 47.50. 8, Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 48.73.
400 relay: 1, Northwest (Kyra Ray, Avyn Urbanski, Grace Baasch, Samantha Roby), 48.12. 2, Bennington, 48.98. 3, South Sioux City, 49.52. 4, Beatrice, 50.04. 5, Falls City, 50.21. 6, Columbus Lakeview, 50.44. 7, Hastings, 50.50. 8, Elkhorn, 50.62.
1600 relay: 1, Elkhorn North (Grace Heaney, Britt Prince, Morgan Sachs, Sydney Stodden), 3:59.95. 2, Bennington, 4:01.08. 3, Arlington, 4:01.86. 4, Northwest, 4:01.90. 5, Waverly, 4:03.29. 6, Elkhorn, 4:05.70. 7, Blair, 4:06.68. 8, Broken Bow, 4:07.13.
Shot: 1, Sage Burbach, Norris, 46-4. 2, Jozy Piper, Pierce, 43-10½. 3, Lily Vollertson, Syracuse, 42-6¾. 4, Nyaluet Diew, South Sioux City, 42-0½. 5, Elly Piper, Pierce, 41-5½. 6, Gracie Kircher, Norris, 40-1¾. 7, Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne, 39-11½. 8, Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn, 39-3.
High jump: 1, Lauren Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-3. 2, Sarah Spahr, Milford, 5-3. 3, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 5-3. 4, Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 5-3. 4, Emma Anibal, Bennington, 5-3. 6, Kelsey Miller, Seward, 5-3. 7, Marissa Walker, Milford, 5-1. 7, Margaret Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 5-1.
Triple jump: 1, Maria Connealy, Omaha Gross Catholic, 37-5¼. 2, Mia Rowe, Lexington, 36-4¼. 3, Rosalyn Roggasch, Kearney Catholic, 36-1¾. 4, Keelianne Green, Arlington, 35-10½. 5, Reese Kuecker, Lexington, 35-1½. 6, Gina Wragge, Pierce, 34-9¾. 7, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 34-6¾. 8, Jaelynne Kosmos, Beatrice, 34-6½.