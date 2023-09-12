Over the last few years, the Minden volleyball team has become a power, with Julie Ratka at the helm. The Whippets doubled their win total in he second year with the reins, and last year they earned the program's first state tournament bid in five years.
Minden is off to another impressive start to the season this year, and it put that talent on display Tuesday in a triangular at Hastings High. The Whippets swept both matches on the night, with the first victory being a milestone for Ratka, who racked up the 100th W of her career.
"It's just a number to me; we're just going after the win. It doesn't matter what number it is to me," Ratka said. "We just want to stay focused on each and every game. It doesn't matter what game it is."
Ratka said her milestone is really a celebration of her athletes; she said the kids "make her look good." But the players are certainly grateful for her leadership.
"We've been talking about this all week, making signs and cards and whatnot," said Minden junior Mattie Kamery. "Being a part of those 100 wins is super special. To get her her 100th win is super exciting.
"She pushes us every day, but she knows our boundaries and our limits. She does a great job of reading when we're tired and when our team chemistry is a little off."
The Whippets went into the night a perfect 9-0, having not lost a set all season. Minden kept its unbeaten season alive with a 25-14, 25-16 win over HHS, and a 25-20, 25-21 victory over the Vikings.
Before Tuesday, Adams Central had been the only team to score more than 20 points against the Whippets. Northwest hit the 20-point mark in the first set and even held a 16-12 lead in the second. But Minden took care of business and kept its perfect set streak in tact, scoring nine of the final 13 points of the second frame.
"We were pretty flat, I thought," Ratka said of the second-set struggles. "They can kind of turn it on at times, but I'd rather us not have to rely on that. I kept pushing energy, so I was a little concerned about that, but we really turned it on the last 10 points."
In the second set, Minden didn't hold a lead against the Vikings until the score was 18-17.
Against Hastings, the Tigers defense held its own for much of each set, but the Whippets were relentless in their attack.
Emery and Kamery combined for 21 kills in the night's opening match
"Their setter-outside combos are really something; they have great hands and they know where to mix it up," said HHS head coach Allison Soucie. "We got off to a slow start and it was had to build back after being down a little bit...We were just a little late to react to setting the block and defensively."
The Tigers looked to rebound against Northwest in the nightcap. Hastings went on a 6-2 run early in the first set to tie the score up at 10-all, but the Vikings dominated down the stretch. Northwest took the opening set 25-14, winning 15 of the final 19 points.
After the slow start, the Tigers came out with more energy, winning the second set and going toe-to-toe with the Vikings in the third set. Hastings was in position to take the match, leading 23-22, but the Vikings won the next three points to steal the victory.
"I thought after the first set, they did a really good job of turning it around and going out there strong with a clean slate," Soucie said. "We just really capitalized on what we were doing right, and we had a strong offense."
Carlie Beckby led the Tigers with 15 kills and added an ace and a block. Soucie said Beckby provides explosiveness in all areas of the court for the Tigers.
"Carlie is a phenomenal athlete and she really brings a spark," the coach said. "She's powerful offensively, and she's great defensively. She's everywhere and really works her butt off for every single point."
The Tigers will be back on the court Thursday, when it hosts Holdrege.
"I'm glad we played great teams like we did (Tuesday) — high intensity, great caliber — it's only going to help us down the road," Soucie said. "We just have to capitalize when we have the ball and being aggressive. If we stick to the game plan and have less errors, some Ws are going to start rolling for us."
Minden (10-0).....25 25
Hastings (4-6).....14 16
Minden (kills-aces-blocks)
Myla Emery 10-1-0, Kinsie Land 5-0-0, Mattie Kamery 11-0-0, Makenna Betty 2-0-1, Rebbeca Lempka 3-1-0, Makenna Starkey 2-0-1, Aubree Bules 0-0-0. Totals: 33-2-2.
Assists — Kamery 14, Emery 11, Betty 1, Bules 1.
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Lexi Benson 0-0-0, Kori Curtis 4-1-0, Addyson Hermes 0-1-0, Mary Howie 0-0-0, Carlie Beckby 7-0-0, Lainey Benson 0-0-0, Sophie Jarmer 0-0-0, Paige Engel 4-0-0. Totals: 15-2-0.
Assists — Howie 15.
Northwest (4-5).....20 21
Minden (11-0)........25 25
Northwest (kills-aces-blocks)
Brooklyn Beck 0-0-0, Izzy Buhrman 3-0-2, Haylee Brandt 5-0-1, Evelyn Poland 0-0-0, Mikyna Stoppkotte 4-1-0, Kyla Sybrandts 3-0-0, Maci Langford 1-0-0, Addison Empfield 1-0-0, Kenna Bowman 1-0-0, Emersyn Graves 2-0-1, Tess Scheer 1-0-1. Totals: 20-1-5.
Assists — Poland 16, Bowman 3
Minden (kills-aces-blocks)
Myla Emery 7-0-0, Kinsie Land 3-0-0, Mattie Kamery 14-2-0, Makenna Betty 5-0-0, Rebbeca Lempka 2-0-0, Makenna Starkey 2-0-1, Aubree Bules 0-2-0, Meredith Johnson 0-0-0, Sayge Grotrian 0-0-0. Totals: 33-4-1.
Assists — Emery 18, Kamery 8, Bules 1, Johnson 2, Grotrian 1.
Northwest (5-5).....25 20 25
Hastings (4-7).......14 25 23
Northwest (kills-aces-blocks)
Evelyn Poland 0-1-0, Mikyna Stoppkotte 8-1-1, Kyla Sybrandts 4-1-0, Kenna Bowman 0-1-0, Emesyn Graves 6-0-1, Brooklyn Beck 0-1-0, Izzy Buhrman 4-0-2, Haylee Brandt 4-0-1, Maci Langford 0-0-0, Tessa Scheer 2-0-0. Totals: 28-5-5.
Assists — Poland 18, Bowman 8, Langford 1
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Marry Howie 2-1-0, Carlie Beckby 15-1-1, Kori Curtis 10-0-0, Lainey Benson 0-1-0, Paige Engel 2-0-0, Addyson Hermes 5-2-1, Zoie Turman 0-0-1. Totals: 34-5-3.
Assists — Howie 29.