Over the last few years, the Minden volleyball team has become a power, with Julie Ratka at the helm. The Whippets doubled their win total in he second year with the reins, and last year they earned the program's first state tournament bid in five years.

Minden is off to another impressive start to the season this year, and it put that talent on display Tuesday in a triangular at Hastings High. The Whippets swept both matches on the night, with the first victory being a milestone for Ratka, who racked up the 100th W of her career.

0
0
0
0
0