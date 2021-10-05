HOLDREGE — Minden’s Callie Whitten was the only Tribland golfer to advance out of the Class C, District 4 meet Monday at Holdrege Country Club.
Whitten finished ninth individually with a score of 98. GICC’s Angela Messere won the meet by firing an 81.
Even though it was a struggle for some of her teammates, Whitten’s coach Whitney Maulsby was more than proud of how she played.
“She has been very impressive on how she has handled her first two seasons. I was more impressed with her (Monday) than I have ever been,” Maulsby said.
A message from the head coach on the back nine proved to make a difference for Whitten, who concluded her round in a qualifying spot to produce a state qualifier for the Whippets.
“I caught up to her on the back nine with about six holes left and I knew our team was struggling and I was like, ‘Callie, I need you. I need you to play better and you need to be the one.’ She listened and she did everything I asked her to do,” Maulsby said. “She had the intensity and the motivation and it really gave me hope for the future.”
Whitten was a freshman on the 2020 Minden team that qualified for the state tournament. So, she has the experience of competing at the state meet.
Minden missed earning a team qualification by six strokes. Though without the team this time, Maulsby is ready to see what her lone qualifier can do this year after scoring in the 90’s last year.
“She is excited to get back,” Maulsby said. “She is one of those players that the mental part of the game is a key. I remember last year when she started to get nervous and (I’d) have to do a little ‘Tin Cup’ reference. She knows that she has to have fun to play well.
“After (Monday’s) performance, I have much more confidence in her. I’m excited to see shot-by-shot and watching her start becoming a leader for us in the future.”
The only other Tribland team in attendance, Doniphan-Trumbull had a tough time Monday as. it finished 12th. The Cardinals highest finisher was Sydney Rainforth, who shot a 116, which was good for a finish tied for 30th.
“Our girls have worked hard this season and have put in a lot of time this season,” said D-T head coach Chris Seberger. “I’m proud that they came out here and fought through some tough times and did the best that they could and that is all you can ask for.”
The improvements of this Cardinals squad stood out to Seberger.
“They grew more confident,” she said. “They started swinging more confidently and started to become more consistent and that takes time and lots of practice.”
With five seniors, the impact they have made has been nothing but a teaching moment for the younger players, Seberger said.
“Going out and practicing every day and doing what they needed to do is a key,” the coach said. “Everyone was pushing each other to make themselves better and did the best that they can.”
The Class C state golf tournament will be held at the Elks Country Club in Columbus starting Monday, Oct. 11 and concluding Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Individual state qualifiers
1, Angela Messere, GICC, 81; 2, Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 83; 3, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 86; 4, Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 91; T-5, Sarah McKeon, Ravenna, 92; T-5, Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 92; 7, Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 94; T-7, Macy Jones, Cambridge, 94; 9, Callie Whitten, Minden, 98; T-10, Maddie Waggoner, Kearney Catholic, 99; T-10, Karissa Jackson, Cozad, 99
Team results (top 3 to state)
1, Broken Bow 372; 2, Cozad 395; 3, GICC 412; 4, Minden 418; 5, Kearney Catholic 438; 6, Holdrege 453; 7, Gothenburg 482; 8, Gibbon 506; 9, Cambridge 515; 10, St. Paul 534; 11, Arcadia/Loup City 537; 12, D-T 552