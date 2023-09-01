YORK — In a game of nearly equal opportunities, York took advantage while Hastings was left shut out on Friday night.
The Class B No. 6 Dukes used a short punt early and then in the second half got a pair of big plays from seniors Carter Stenger and Seth Erickson to take a 21-0 win over the Tigers at East Hill Park.
Hastings coach Charlie Shoemaker said the contest reminded him a lot of the Nebraska-Minnesota football game on Thursday night.
Down 7-0 late in the first half, the Tigers drove to the York 13 only to be pushed back on consecutive plays. On the final play of the half, the Dukes blocked a Chance Vertin field goal attempt.
“We’d get an opportunity and would just have a bobbled snap or something like that. We have to clean that up,” Shoemaker said. “At the end of the first half, we had a nice mix going and kids were making plays. We had a great drive going there.”
York coach Glen Snodgrass said the stop gave his team a little confidence at the break.
“That’s huge,” Snodgrass said. “Watch the game in Minnesota, the team that goes into the locker room with momentum; it helps a lot. They had put two good drives together and we stepped up.”
After the two teams each had one possession over the first 10 minutes of the third quarter, York took control.
On the first play after a Hastings punt, sophomore quarterback Emmitt Dirks connected with Stenger on a 72-yard touchdown pass, which gave the Dukes a 14-0 lead.
But the Tigers didn’t quit.
Quarterback Tucker Synek, who at one point completed 14 consecutive passes, engineered a drive that took the Tigers down to the York 3. But on fourth-and-goal, a snap went over his head and Morgan Collingham tackled Synek for a 10-yard loss with 10:39 left.
“We had a great set up on third down,” Shoemaker said, “and I thought we might score on that play. And we tried the same thing on fourth down. It looked like it was there and we had another bad snap.”
On the very next play, Erickson struck paydirt on an 87-yard run down the right side line and the Dukes led 21-0 with 10:28 left.
Ericson led York (2-0) with 139 yards rushing on 12 carries and two touchdowns as the Dukes amassed over 200 yards on the ground. He scored York’s first touchdown on a short field after Hastings had a 13-yard punt.
Synek finished 20-for-29 passing for 171 yards. His leading target was Vertin, who had eight grabs for 64 yards. The Tigers had just 31 yards rushing on 23 attempts.
It won’t get any easier for Hastings (1-1) as they will face Lincoln Pius X and Seward over the next two weeks.
“If you make mistakes against York they will make you pay,” Shoemaker said. “And, we kind of preached that all week. Now, we just have to keep getting better and be ready to go (next week).”
Hastings (1-1).............0 0 0 0 — 0
York (2-0)..................7 0 7 7 — 21
Y — Seth Erickson 8 run (Emmitt Dirks kick)
Y — Carter Stenger 72 pass from Dirks (Dirks kick)
Y — Erickson 87 run (Dirks kick)
Rushes-Yards 23-31 29-210
Comp. Att. Int. 20-29-0 6-12-0
RUSHING — H Robinson 10-54, Synek 9-(minus 14), Satterly 4-(minus 9). Y Dirks 7-30, Erickson 12-139, Stenger 4-14, Jensen 2-10, Reid 1-3, Huber 1-13, Burgess 2-1.
PASSING — H Synek 20-29-171-0. Y Dirks 6-11-95-0, Clark 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — H Vertin 8-64, Dreher 5-41, Kohl 1-10, Krings 4-38, Robinson 2-8. Y Clark 1-4, Eli. Jensen 2-14, Stenger 2-79, Peterson 1-(minus 2).