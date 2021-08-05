Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club led for 11 1/2 innings of the 14 it played in the 2021 American Legion Mid-South Regional.
The other 2 1/2 were detrimental to advancing through the bracket to a potential spot at the World Series.
A pair of unbelievable, unanswered comebacks late in both ballgames sent the Colorado state champions back to Grand Junction with 11 hours of wondering what could have been ahead.
A 5-4 loss Thursday to Washington Post 218 ended the dream.
“It’s just two plays,” said Gene Taylor coach Dave Jahnke, recapping the early exit. “It can all come unraveled so quickly and that’s just how baseball works sometimes.”
In the elimination game, Gene Taylor’s sat — what seemed like comfortably — ahead of the Missouri state champ through 5 1/2 frames.
Starter Tyler Wytulka was dealing, having allowed just one hit heading into the home half of the sixth with the heart of Washington’s order awaiting a third chance at the left-hander.
Wytulka walked the first two hitters before being visited by his coach. The southpaw responded by inducing a fielder’s choice for the first out, but a single subsequently loaded the bases.
Wytulka recorded a strikeout before catastrophe struck.
Washington’s Louis Paule, the eighth hitter in the lineup, slashed a ball to right field that skipped past the fielder.
The bases cleared. Paule, who was credited with one RBI on the play, took second. The Missouri fans, hours from home, roared.
“The poke into right field did the job,” Paule said. “The error helped, but you never wish that upon a team.”
Nine-hole Cody Vondera gave Post 218 the lead — and what felt like the game — with his go-ahead single that knocked Wytulka from the game.
Payton Nessler, who led off the top of the seventh with a single, was stranded at second for Gene Taylor, which ended its season 15-15.
“Unfortunately, I watched Colorado suffer that same loss (Wednesday) almost in the exact same way,” said Washington coach Kent Getsee, whose team lives to fight another day.
Post 218’s late heroics from the bottom of the order came as no surprise.
“We’ve had the bottom of the order do stuff for us all year to give the top of the lineup opportunities,” Getsee added. “That’s kind of who we are; any guy in the lineup can just catch fire, and Louis (Paule) did a great job today.”
Wytulka almost had a shot at redemption, a chance for more glory, but was left standing in the on-deck circle when teammate Jesse Gadd popped out foul as the last out.
“That was all I was thinking,” Jahnke said. “My three lefties who were coming up, if we can get into them there we have a real shot of busting it back open.”
Wytulka broke a 1-1 tie with his third-inning double and doubled and scored on Kade Bessert’s two-run single in the Gene Taylor sixth. Wytulka’s 2-for-2 performance at the plate — which included a first-inning sacrifice fly that score Kaden Manchester — perfectly complements his outing on the mound.
The pride of Nucla, Colorado — a town of 650 people 2 1/2 hours south of Grand Junction where Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club is based — Wytulka K’d five batters over 5 2/3. Just one run of the five he was charged with was earned.
“That’s just Ty,” Jahnke said. “He’s one of those guys and one we rely on. We have all the confidence in the world when he’s on the mound.”
The winning decision went to Washington relief man Cal Straatman, who retired four of the five batters he faced behind starter Blake Whitlock.
Washington sticks around for another win-or-go home game Friday at 1 p.m. against Oak Grove Post 379, the team it beat for the Missouri state championship.
“We are the Missouri state champs, we can’t let (Wednesday’s) loss change our mentality,” Paule said. “We’re here for a reason.”
GTBC.................101 002 0 — 4 4 1
WASH...............010 004 x — 5 4 1
W — Cal Straatman. L — Tyler Wytulka.
2B — G, Wytulka 2.