There’s a lesson to be learned in every game a team loses. For the Adams Central girls basketball team, there’s going to be plenty to dissect on film after the Patriots’ Central Conference tournament opener on Tuesday.
AC earned a bye as the tourney’s No. 1 seed and was matched up with a Seward team that earned its third win of the year in overtime on Monday, but the Bluejays brought the intensity against a Patriot team that had a night they’d soon like to forget.
Adams Central’s lack of energy coupled with Seward’s “nothing-to-lose mentality” resulted in the Bluejays knocking off the Patriots 44-42 thanks to a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds. After that final buzzer sounded, the Seward coaches and players celebrated in complete jubilation in front of their bench.
“We just have to believe and play with confidence; that’s kind of been our mojo the last few games,” said Seward head coach Beth Bohuslavsky. “There’s no pressure on us right now. We’re the No. 9 seed with three wins, four now, and we’re just here to get better each game. If we continue to play well, this is what is going to happen.”
“We talked a lot about urgency; playing with urgency from the get-go and not just the last 4 minutes of the game,” Smith said. “I feel like we did not play that way for the first 28 minutes, and we played like we were going to step on the floor and win the game against a team that plays a really tough schedule like Seward.”
Offensively, Adams Central (13-3) could not find its shot despite having plenty of open looks; the Patriots finished the night 17-for-52 (32.7%) from the floor. Then again, it was difficult for the AC shooters to find a rhythm while the offense racked up 19 turnovers, including eight turnovers in the second quarter.
“We got looks we wanted. But our guards didn’t hit shots from the outside and we missed our posts inside. And when we got post touches, we didn’t finish great. It was a bad combination for us,” Smith said.
“We did a good job of covering up their shooters and making sure they didn’t get too many easy looks. They missed some good looks, but on the offensive end, we were very patient and spread them out...We were patient and got the shots we wanted to.”
Bohuslavsky, who won four state championships and 101 consecutive games while playing for the Bluejays, has seen her girls’ confidence go up during the team’s current three game win streak; and that confidence was on full display on the Bluejays’ game-winning shot.
Adams Central led Seward (4-12) by a score of 42-41. With the clock winding inside of 10 seconds, Eden Schulz drove the baseline looking to put the Bluejays on top. Her shot underneath the hoop was blocked by AC’s Rachel Goodon. But the ball fell right back in the hands of Schulz, who kicked it out to Ona Stutzman; and the sophomore splashed a trey, putting Seward ahead for good.
“Credit to our girls to keep their composure and to believe and stay confident,” Bohuslavsky said. “Eden had a heck of a drive to go baseline, and, we draw it up every day, if you drive baseline we’re going to have a shooter in the corner. Ona was in her spot and hit a big-time 3.”
“Rachel rotated really well and got a great swat,” Smith said. “(Stutzman) had a clean look, and as a shooter, that’s the best look you can get, is from an inside-out kickout. As soon as it left her hands it looked good. Koodos to her for hitting a big shot.”
Before Seward’s late-game heroics, the Patriots had to rally to take the lead; and it was anything but easy. With just over 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the AC coaching staff pulled its regular starters for players from its second and third unit, hoping to spark something on the court.
Adams Central trailed 35-26 when Smith made the move, and Corinne Choyeski responded with a 3-pointer, which was followed by a basket by Megyn Scott. On back-to-back possessions, the Patriots had trimmed the lead by more than half.
“Our first seven, eight, nine players, the output wasn’t what we needed in the game,” the coach said. “Our second five...what an incredibly tough position I put them in, and they responded really well. They did some nice things and hit some big buckets and kind of go that energy back.”
The Patriots took the lead twice in the final 1 minute, 12 seconds, going up 41-40 on a free throw from Gracie Weichman and 42-41 on a basket by Goodon. The latter was AC’s final basket before Seward’s big 3-pointer with just 2 seconds left on the clock. Adams Central had a good look on the game’s final shot; two long, quick passes put the ball in the hands of Brianna Stroh at the free-throw line, but her hurried shot was off the mark.
“We had a good look at the end. Drew up a play and the girls ran it to perfection. Unfortunately, it just didn’t go down,” Smith said.
Stutzman finished the game with 12 points for Seward, and Hannah Benedict recorded a game-high 14 points.
Weichman led the Patriots with 10 points, as she went 3-for-8 from beyond the arc. She was the only player for AC in double figures. Goodon led all players with 12 rebounds.
The conference tournament isn’t over for the Patriots, who will look to bounce back against Crete (8-10), which lost to York.
Smith said it’s going to be important for his girls to gather themselves and make sure they bring the right level of intensity to the court.
“We’ll play Crete, and they’re another team that plays a tough schedule,” he said. “They’ll sit in a 2-3 zone again and we’ll have to figure out ways to finish and score...We’ll have to be ready to hit some shots. I’m sure they’ll be gearing for us, too.”
Seward (4-12)...............8 10 12 14 — 44
Adams Central (13-3).....12 6 8 16 — 42
Seward (44)
Haylie Sloup 1-4 5-11 7, Eden Schulz 0-7 0-1 0, Hannah Benedict 5-9 2-2 14, Ona Stutzman 4-7 0-0 12, Kelsey Miller 1-3 3-6 5, Jayden Fernau 2-4 0-2 6, Dalaney Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-35 10-22 44.
Adams Central (42)
Gracie Weichman 3-8 1-2 10, Brianna Stroh 2-5 0-0 4, Libby Trausch 3-12 0-0 6, Lauryn Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Rachel Goodon 4-6 0-3 8, Abby Stroh 0-3 2-2 2, Kylie Lancaster 1-4 0-0 3, Megyn Scott 3-5 0-0 6, Briley Nienhueser 0-4 0-2 0, Kadi Kimberly 0-1 0-0 0, Corinne Choyeski 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 17-52 3-9 42.