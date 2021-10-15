Ruby Meylan sprinted out of the circle to hug her battery mate Paige Roessner.
Soon after, the rest of Omaha Skutt’s softball team spilled out of the third base dugout at Smith Softball Complex to celebrate their 32nd victory without a loss this season.
It was a scene all too familiar to Hastings. The second-seeded Tigers watched the top-ranked Skyhawks do the same thing a year ago after winning the Class B crown, and the movie replayed roughly a month ago in the Hastings Invitational.
The Tigers got the rematch they wished for with Skutt in Thursday’s winner’s bracket final. They did not get the desired result.
The Skyhawks (32-0) pounced on Tiger pitching, which had a struggling defense behind it. Following a scoreless first frame, Skutt poured on seven runs in the second, three in the third, and four in the fourth en route to a 14-4 mercy-rule victory in four innings.
Hastings slipped into an 11:30 a.m. elimination game Friday morning where it will play Northwest for a fourth time this season.
“It’s going to be a tough road,” said Hastings head coach Ashley Speak. “But we’ve got a great group of kids that want to fight. And they have some grit in them, so I guess we’ll come out and give it everything we’ve got. We’ve got to leave it all here. (We’ve got) seven seniors that have spent a lot of time here at the state tournament. I think they want it, so we’ll see what we can do.”
Skutt coach Keith Engelkamp made no declarations on the Skyhawks being champions just yet with one win still to get, even though the hype behind this game yielded a championship-like environment.
“(Hastings) will come back and they’ll be tough,” Engelkamp said. “I wouldn’t write them off. It’s not over yet.”
Hastings adopted that attitude with its four-run third, proving the Skyhawks weren’t invincible so as much as their perfect record alludes.
An error and a single put two on for the Tigers. A two-out single by Sammy Schmidt loaded the bags.
KK Laux scored on an error and Kaelan Schultz, the new all-class home run record holder, carried a single over third base to plate Emma Synek. Delaney Mullen then doubled in Schmidt. Schultz ended up home on a wild pitch.
“We had one inning that was a little shaky there,” Engelkamp said.
But Skutt’s offense backed up Meylan’s seven K performance.
Lauren Camenzind finished 3-for-4 with five RBI in the leadoff spot. Her three-run jack in the fifth lifted Skutt to a nine-run lead. Hannah Camenzind scored the Skyhawks’ final run on Hastings’ sixth error.
“You just can’t have a handful of mistakes and we did,” Speak said. “If you make one against them, they made it hurt last time, and if you have five or six you just bury yourself in a hole that you can’t get out of.”
Skutt’s first outburst began with an error, a hit batsman, and consecutive walks. Isabella DiMari drew the run-scoring walk off of Faith Molina in the second inning. Lauren Camenzind doubled the lead with a single and her sister Hannah cleared the bases with a double.
After a pitching change, another Tiger error on a pop up by Meylan made it 6-0, and an errant throw to second on a steal attempt bulged the lead to 7-0.
Hastings (34-5) must win three games on Friday, including two against Skutt, if it wants to hoist a trophy.
Northwest survived a marathon elimination game by a 15-12 margin over Bennington after eliminating Norris and Wahoo earlier in the day.
The Tigers are 3-0 against the Vikings this season.
OSC (32-0)....073 4xx x — 14 11 2
HAS (34-5)........004 0xx x — 4 5 6
W — Ruby Meylan. L — Faith Molina.
2B — S, Hannah Camenzind, Lauren Camenzind. H, Delaney Mullen.
HR — S, Lauren Camenzind.