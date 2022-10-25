MINDEN — Minden head coach Julie Ratka put it plain and simply: her Whippets made way too many errors to remain competitive in their subdistrict championship match against Class C-1 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic Tuesday night.

The fourth-rated Whippets totaled 21 errors on the night. Most of them came in the first two sets of what was a 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 sweep by the Crusaders (28-2) for the C1-9 title on Minden’s home floor.

