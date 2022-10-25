MINDEN — Minden head coach Julie Ratka put it plain and simply: her Whippets made way too many errors to remain competitive in their subdistrict championship match against Class C-1 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic Tuesday night.
The fourth-rated Whippets totaled 21 errors on the night. Most of them came in the first two sets of what was a 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 sweep by the Crusaders (28-2) for the C1-9 title on Minden’s home floor.
“They played pretty flawless,” Ratka said of GICC, which is now responsible for two of the Whippets’ three losses.
After pulling ahead to an early 8-3 lead on six kills and just one attack error, Minden’s mistakes quickly piled up. The Whippets had seven hitting errors, two net violations and a service error in the opening frame.
GICC, which didn’t play at its highest level either Tuesday, didn’t need the extra help.
The Crusaders weren’t in system a lot, but won the momentous points — a lot of the time thanks to their role players, not the stars.
Namely Hadlee Hasselman and Maddie Schneider, who both had notable contributions in the first two sets.
Hasselman opened the match strong, with four of her seven kills in the first set that saw GICC rally from its early deficit.
Schneider took over in the second, serving four of her match-high five aces from the service line as the Crusaders pulled away early and held on late.
“We really had good play out of just some of our role players tonight,” said GICC coach Sharon Zavala.
“Maddie Schneider had (five) ace serves and I don’t know if she’s had that all season. She did a great job on the serving line and that’s what you have to do against a great team like Minden. Hadlee is probably our best kept secret.”
Lucy Ghaifan, who had 27 kills in Monday’s five-set thrilling win over Adams Central, was quieter Tuesday with 10. But Gracie Woods spoke up, especially in the third set as she hammered nine of her match-high 15 kills to close out the match.
“Lucy and Gracie had pretty good nights,” Zavala said. “For our girls to come back after five sets last night, went to bed late, got up early. They went to mass together at 7:20 and were focused in for the match.”
GICC had only 13 errors on the night, seven of which were at the service line. But that was out-weighed by nine aces.
Minden (31-3), when in system, was fairly one-dimensional, striking from the left pin. GICC quickly adjusted to the Whippets shots down the line, and their cross-court attacks were often long.
“We didn’t pass as well tonight, so then we couldn’t keep the floor balanced in terms of our attackers. That was part of our plan was to keep the floor balanced,” Ratka said. “Our secondary attackers, they struggled a little bit more.”
Myla Emery led Minden’s offense with 11 kills and 15 assists. Mattie Kamery had 10 kills and 13 assists.
Sloane Beck added eight kills — four in the final set.
“We did play way better (in the third set),” Ratka said. “We talked about how we weren’t having fun in the first and second set; it was just so tense. We tried to switch that into really celebrating when we got a point.”
Zavala thought experience played a sure factor.
“They’re such a good young team,” she said. “I feel like our maturity showed up tonight.”
Both teams will make district finals when seedings are released Thursday, having pieced together strong enough campaigns for top spots in wild card standings.
Surely, Minden — which was tops in the state in points before Tuesday — will have a more favorable draw than GICC on Saturday.
“I thought we were ready to go today,” Ratka said. “When we scouted, I thought we were in a good place mentally. But sometimes when the other team is that good is changes your perception mid-set.”
The veteran Crusaders pulled away in the opening set with a 9-1 run on the service of Schneider and setter Carolyn Maser, who finished the night with 31 assists.
Schneider then served GICC out to a 9-4 lead in the second set with three aces in a row during a 7-0 run. The lead reached eight with a block by Maser that made it 21-13.
Bailey Rogers then served consecutive aces for Minden to stay in it. But it was short-lived.
Minden pulled ahead early in the third with a 5-1 stretch that ended with a kill by Kamery.
The set was knotted at 16 on the second of two Makenna Betty kills before GICC closed the match on a 9-3 run.
GICC (28-2).......................25 25 25
Minden (31-3)...................20 18 19
GICC (kills-aces-blocks)
Avery Kelly 3-0-0, Madelyn Weyers 1-0-0, Gracie Woods 15-0-1, Hadlee Hasselman 7-2-1, Lucy Ghaifan 10-0-4, Maddie Schneider 0-5-0, Tristyn Hedman 0-2-0, Carolyn Maser 2-0-1. Totals: 38-9-7.
Assists—Maser 31.
Minden (kills-aces-blocks)
Bailey Rogers 0-3-0, Kinsie Land 2-0-0, Sloane Beck 8-0-0, Mariah Lempka 2-0-1, Halle Space 0-0-0, Keitan Bienhoff 0-0-0, Aubree Brules 0-0-0, Makenna Betty 2-0-0, Myla Emery 11-2-0, Mattie Kamery 10-1-0. Totals: 35-6-1.
Assist—Emery 15, Kamery 12.