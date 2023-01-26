p01-27-23FMCwrStassines.jpg
Fillmore Central’s Treven Stassines wrestles Aquinas Catholic’s Brady Junck in the 170-pound match of their dual meet Thursday in Geneva.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

GENEVA — The Fillmore Central gymnasium was packed with Panther fans for a highly anticipated bout with Aquinas Catholic on the wrestling mat.

Fillmore Central, one of the top teams in Class C, and the Class D No. 1-ranked Monarchs boast a combined 12 ranked wrestlers.

Fillmore Central’s Dominic Harding celebrates his pin on Aquinas Catholic’s Sam Hilger in the 160-pound match of their dual meet Thursday in Geneva.
Fillmore Central’s Travis Meyer wrestles Aquinas Catholic’s Zander Kavan in the 126-pound match of their dual meet Thursday in Geneva.
Fillmore Central’s Alex Schademann wrestles Aquinas Catholic’s Jakob Kavan in the 138-pound match of their dual meet Thursday in Geneva.
