GENEVA — The Fillmore Central gymnasium was packed with Panther fans for a highly anticipated bout with Aquinas Catholic on the wrestling mat.
Fillmore Central, one of the top teams in Class C, and the Class D No. 1-ranked Monarchs boast a combined 12 ranked wrestlers.
The spotlight lit up the mat in an otherwise dark gym, as the grapplers battled one another in one bout after another, causing one side of the gymnasium to roar with cheers. The Panthers jumped out in front early, but Aquinas Catholic has just enough depth to outlast Fillmore Central and return home with a 39-30 win.
“Our guys wrestled a great dual in front of a great crowd,” said FC head coach Ryan Komenda. “I was really proud of them...I knew we had some open weights, and giving up points to a team as quality as Aquinas is, it’s tough to overcome.
“It was a great turnout by our Fillmore Central fans. It was just a great atmosphere.”
Thursday’s dual showdown began with the Panthers’ seniors being recognized alongside their parents. Then, just before the action commenced, Komenda was honored as the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association’s 2022 Coach of the Year.
“(The award) wouldn’t be possible without these great kids, so kudos to them,” Komenda said. “The support is great. I’ve been doing this a long time, and it just feels great.”
Four matches in Thursday’s dual featured ranked wrestlers facing each other, including the opening bout of the night. FC’s Aiden Hnirichs, ranked sixth at 152, dropped a narrow 4-2 decision to Class D No. 2 Jacob Moravec, but the Panthers responded 18 straight match points, thanks to two pins and a forfeit.
Heading into the 195-pound match, Fillmore Central held an 18-3 lead, but the Monarchs won six consecutive matches to build a 36-18 advantage.
Fillmore Central’s 126-pounder Travis Meyer, No. 3 in Class C, and Alex Schademann — defending state champion and the weight class’ top-ranked wrestler — both notched huge victories to keep the Panthers in the dual. Meyer won a 6-0 decision against the third-ranked wrestler in D, while Schademann took down No. 2 Jakob Kavan in an 8-4 decision.
The Panthers went into the final match needing a pin to tie, but Aquinas Catholic’s Kelby Coufal sealed the dual win with a 7-0 victory.
FC’s Treven Stassines, rated sixth at 160 pounds, recorded a pin in his match, as did Domonic Harding. The Panthers’ Markey Hinrichs lost a tight 3-0 match in a heavyweight showdown between ranked grapplers.
Overall, both teams went 2-2 in the matches that featured wrestlers rated in their respective weight classes.
Despite the loss, Fillmore Central is expected to qualify for the state duals tournament. Much of the team’s success has been centered around its strong senior core, including Meyer, Schademann and Hinrichs, as well as Izzic Paling, who is currently injured.
“Every day, they come to work. They’re leaders by example, they grind against each other in practice — they just get it done and they know what’s at stake,” the Panthers coach said. “They’ve all been in big matches before in big venues, so they’re looking to make a run towards the end of the season.”
With the season winding down, Komenda believes his squad is on the right track to make a push at the postseason.
“They just have to keep doing what they’re doing. We don’t need to change anything; just keep getting in better condition and stay healthy and just keep grinding in practice.”
Aquinas Catholic 39; Fillmore Central 30
152 — Jacob Moravec, AC, dec. Aiden Hinrichs, FC; 4-2
160 — Domonic Harding, FC, pinned Sam Hilger, AC; 2:44
170 — Treven Stassines, FC, pinned Brady Junck, AC; 2:57
182 — Jackson Turner, FC, won by forfeit
195 — Adam Oltmer, AC, pinned Blake Nun, FC; 3:02
220 — Calib Svoboda, AC, pinned Hunter Lukes, FC; 1:31
285 — Josiah Brezina, AC, dec. Markey Hinrichs, FC; 3-0
106 — Grady Romshek, AC, won by forfeit
113 — Symon Kastl, AC, won by forfeit
120 — Trent Mefford, AC, pinned Brenner McCann-Coen, FC; 2:09
126 — Travis Meyer, FC, dec. Zander Kavan, AC; 6-0
132 — Dylan Gewecke, FC, won by forfeit
138 — Alexander Schademann, FC, dec. Jakob Kavan, AC; 8-4
145 — Kelby Coufal, AC, dec. Wyatt Rayburn, FC; 7-0