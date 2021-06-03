At this point, fans and players alike of the Fremont Moo and Hastings Sodbusters are beginning to feel like Bill Murray’s character in “Groundhog Day.”
For one side, the days are fine, even joyous, being relived. The other not so much.
Fremont continues to have Hastings’ number early in the fourth Expedition League season.
The Moo (7-1) won their fifth game in six tries against the Sodbusters (2-6) Thursday night at Duncan Field.
But don’t worry, the two teams — the closest geographically in the EL — will only meet 16 more times this summer. The next will be June 8th in Fremont.
“Maybe we’ll start hitting their pitching a little bit better the next time we see them,” Sodbusters coach Chandler Wagoner said with a grin following a 6-3 loss.
Thursday was only Wagoner’s second game managing against the Moo. It was starting pitcher Shane Scott’s first time seeing them.
Scott took the loss on the mound despite throwing six innings on 88 pitches, scattering three hits, and allowing one earned run.
However, Scott conceded two unearned runs in his final inning, which scored following a two-out error on a batted ball by former Sodbuster Ryan Koski.
After Scott struck out the first two Moo hitters, Brock Reller roped a double to right and scored on Cole Dawson’s mishap. Then, Jackson Meier doubled and plated Koski.
“I felt pretty good,” Scott said. “All my stuff was there, it was just some things happened out there and when I came out we were down 3-1. That’s just baseball.”
Wagoner said once Scott found his off-speed he was better able to keep the Moo off-balance.
Fremont manufactured its first run off of two fastballs, neither terribly hard-hit. Derian Morphew trickled a full-count fastball back up the box for the game’s first hit in the opening frame, then Koski got jammed on a heater and flared a ball into shallow right to score him.
“In the first inning, (Scott) didn’t quite have his slider, but from there on out he kind of took advantage (of Fremont) with it,” Wagoner said. “He was getting ahead of guys with it and finishing guys with it, so it became a big pitch for him.”
Hastings tied the ballgame in the fourth when Jack Hammond drove in Treyton Kozal with a two-out hit. Both singled.
But Hastings’ bullpen couldn’t initially hold Fremont within reach.
“We’ve got to be more consistent in the strike zone,” Sodbusters pitching coach Luke Bay said. “It’s really that simple.”
Seth Claybourne was kicked around for three runs on three hits in just 2/3 of an inning. Chase Reynolds greeted him with a lead off double in the seventh, then Claybourne alternated between hit batsmen and a pair of base hits.
Derian Morphew and Reller each recorded RBI singles to extend the Fremont lead to 6-1.
Manny Herrera was sturdy in his 2 1/3 innings not allowing a hit but walking two.
The Sodbusters offense didn’t hold up its end of the bargain, though, scratching just three runs off of four Fremont arms despite abundant chances late in the game.
Fremont’s Joe Richter tossed five innings of one run ball and K’d four for the winning decision.
Relievers Grant Hubka and Luke Ballard were also charged with runs before Marco Ozuna Jr. closed the door across the final 1 2/3.
A one-out double in the seventh by Cameron McClure and a groundout by Justin McGuigan led to the second Sodbusters run.
In the eighth, Hastings loaded the bases, but mustered a single run on Hammond’s fielder’s choice.
“Their pitchers started to struggle and we really didn’t get that big hit to break it open,” said Wagoner, whose team welcomes the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks to town for a weekend series.
“We’re getting in situations where we’re getting into good counts, 2-0 counts and we’re behind on the fastball. That’s been the biggest thing I’ve preached to them is you’ve got a wood bat in your hand and you play in the biggest field in America, so you better be on time with a fastball. You’re going to get a lot of them.”
FRE (7-1).......100 002 300 — 6 8 0
HAS (2-6)......000 100 110 — 3 7 1
W — Joe Richter. L — Shane Scott.
S — Marco Ozuna Jr.
2B — F, Reller, Meier, Reynolds. H, McClure.