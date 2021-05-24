After coming off a 10-9 victory over the Fremont Moo on Saturday, the Hastings Sodbusters were looking to start the season off with a 2-0 start.
The Moo had other ideas.
For the first two innings it was a pitchers’ duel between Fremont’s Alex Wise and Hastings’ Jeremy Schneider. Both allowed a total of one hit and combined for four strikeouts.
Fremont was first to get on the board. In the third inning, the Moo’s Drew Mize and Derian Morphew drew back-to-back walks off of Schneider. Tyler Push knocked in Mize with a single to give the Moo an early 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Hastings responded when leadoff hitter Carson Cahoy reached second base on a throwing error by the Fremont shortstop. Tyler Monroe then took a 2-1 pitch and drove it to centerfield to score Cahoy and tie the game.
Unfortunately, that would be the only run scored for Hastings. The Sodbusters had plenty of chances, but they left nine runners on base.
“We played better baseball. Last time out everybody was nervous. I was really proud on how we competed as a group,” said Sodbusters owner/manager Scott Galusha. “Tonight, we had chances. We had several guys in scoring position and we couldn’t get the two-out hits; we scored with one out. (Fremont) had a two-out hit to get their first run and a two-out doink to get the second one.
“Saturday was a track meet and tonight was do everything you can to scratch one across.”
Fremont plated the eventual game-winner in the top of the fifth inning when Alex Naran scored on the Tyler Mata Lloyd single to give the Moo the lead.
Schneider went 7 1/3 innings on 98 pitches. He took the loss after giving up two runs with three hits and five strikeouts attached.
“Jeremy (Schneider) sure pitched a good game and deserved to win that game,” Galusha said. “He went out there and did exactly what we needed him to do. Go out there and be a horse and a leader and he did that. If we give up only two runs a game we can win games.”
Galusha was also pleased on how his defense played compared to opening day.
“I tell you what our defense looked good tonight. If you look at them (Saturday) they did not look like the same guys,” he said. “We looked confident. We were making the plays and did some great things. I’m proud of them. I would have liked to get two (games) against a really good team that’s going to be the best team in the league for sure. (Fremont is) loaded with some talented kids and we went toe-to-toe, but I’m happy the way we played.”
Wise gave up just the one run on two hits. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Wise was ejected from the game for arguing a call, which brought on reliever Dawson Linder. Linder fanned seven Hastings batters and yielded only three hits.
The Sodbusters take their first road trip beginning Tuesday in Pierre, S.D., against the Trappers (0-0).
FRE (1-1).......001 010 000 — 2 8 2
HAS (1-1)......001 000 000 — 1 6 0
W — Dawson Linder. L — Jeremy Schneider.