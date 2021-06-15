FREMONT — In an eventful Tuesday evening of back-and-forth baseball, the Fremont Moo rode a four-run fifth inning to a 10-4 victory over the Hastings Sodbusters at Moeller Field.
The bats came alive early for the Sodbusters, scoring a run in both the first and second innings to jump ahead 2-0 over the Moo on the road.
The Moo answered, though, scoring runs in the second, third, and fourth innings to jump ahead 3-2.
After surrendering the lead, the Sodbusters capitalized in the top of the fifth inning, tying the game once more, this time at 3-3.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Moo took charge of the game, scoring four runs to take a strong, 7-3 lead.
After a quiet sixth inning, Treyton Kozal made some noise, hitting a lead off home run — the first of the season for the Sodbusters — to get back within three runs.
“I had been struggling at the bat the last few weeks,” Kozal said. “So the last two days, I have been working in the cage, changing my approach a little bit, and some other stuff that goes into the mental game. Facing my (college) teammate, he is a really good pitcher, (with) some really good pitches. I got deep into the count with him, he came in with the slider, and I got my hands in on it a little bit and found the barrel.
"I didn’t know it was gone right away, but it felt really good."
The Moo got insurance runs in the eighth inning, scoring three to get ahead 10-4, and hold onto this lead until the end.
The Busters will take on the Moos one more time in the series on Wednesday.