Missed opportunities marred the Hastings Sodbusters’ home win streak Friday night at Duncan Field.
The Fremont Moo snapped Hastings’ eight-game stretch with a 5-2 win, their 10th victory in as many tries over the Sodbusters this season.
“I think in those close games like that it just kind of comes down to a couple of situations,” said Sodbuster manager Joel Schipper. “We had a couple errors in some key spots and we had an inning with bases loaded and nobody out and couldn’t deliver there, so gotta make those plays and get those runs across if you want to win those close ones.”
Hastings (16-35) was fresh off a series sweep of the Badlands Big Sticks following a twin bill win late Thursday night.
The ‘Busters, though, were unable to parlay the momentum of their second-longest streak of consecutive wins this summer into their first over Fremont in 2023.
The Moo (30-20) insured their 30th win of the season late in the game with runs in the eighth and ninth innings to put the Sodbusters to bed.
Taylor Gill helped the Sodbusters inch within a run in the bottom of the seventh with a sacrifice fly that scored Josh Prinner.
But Fremont got the run back the old fashioned way in the eighth, with a leadoff single and consecutive groundouts sandwiching a theft of third base.
The Moo benefitted from a Hastings error with two out in the eighth to plate the final tally.
A bugaboo all summer, defense was again an enemy of Sodbuster pitchers Friday, Schipper said.
However, the manager was pleased with the effort by starter Daulton Juden and reliever Brayden Mackey, who combined for nine strikeouts.
“I think they competed,” Schipper said. “Daulton had a couple of walks, but for the most part he was really spotting up. His last couple performances weren’t what he’s wanted but tonight he did a good job of mixing pitches, filling it up and we just needed to play a little better defense behind him.
“Mackey has just kept getting better every time he goes out there and getting his opportunity. Really excited to see what he does at Oral Roberts this fall and spring.”
Both teams opened their scoring in the second inning with a run apiece.
The Sodbusters had a chance to break the game open in the third after loading the bases on a walk, single and Fremont error.
The Moo prevented the floodgates from opening with a fielder’s choice and inning-ending double play.
Fremont then took the lead for good in the next half inning on consecutive one-out singles.
The teams go at each other twice more this weekend, with Saturday’s ballgame set to mimic a brand of baseball made popular the last few years by the Savannah Bananas.
Hastings and Fremont will adopt the rules of “Banana Ball,” which includes a two-hour time limit, the ability to steal first base, and fan participation possibly affecting the outcome of the game.
Schipper, whose team’s season will end Sunday, said the Sodbusters are excited for a fun change of pace to cap the year.
“The guys are ready to rock,” he said. “I think it’s going to be an electric atmosphere. Hopefully people come out and support. Going to be really interactive with people being able to catch foul balls for an out. We have some funky rules, but should be a fun time at the park.”