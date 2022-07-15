FREMONT — The losing skid continued for the Hastings Sodbusters Friday night.
The Fremont Moo walked off Hastings 4-3 in extra innings to take the opener of the three-game series at Moeller Field.
Fresh off being swept at home by the North Platte, and extending their losing streak to five games, the Sodbusters (18-22) missed an opportunity to snap it.
Ryan Jacobs’ relief magic ran out in his sixth inning of work and Fremont scored the winning run off Matt Sagmit in the 10th.
Hastings didn’t trail until Fremont broke the gridlock in extras. The Sodbusters scored twice in the opening frame thanks to Blake Scott’s first home run of the season.
It brought home Aaron Harper, who singled as the second batter of the game, and came off hometowner Brady Sintek, who struck out six for the Moo in 5 2/3 innings.
Reliever Robbie Whelan earned the win for Fremont with two scoreless frames and one strikeout with a little help from his offense, which was out-hit 10-7 by Hastings.
But again, the win category evaded the Sodbusters.
They regained the lead in the sixth on Teagan Tamiya’s RBI single but surrendered the tying run in the eighth
Sodbuster starter Nate Zyzda lasted four innings in his second start since Tommy John surgery. He struck out two batters and gave up two hits and one unearned run.
Hastings and Fremont play again Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.
HAS (18-22)......200 001 000 0 — 3 10 1
FRE (25-16)...........000 11- -1- 1 — 4 7 0
W — Robbie Whelan. L — Matt Sagmit.
HR — H, Blake Scott. F, Jared Snyder.