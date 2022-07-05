With the military history in central Nebraska, Wednesday night's Sodbusters game should be a special one.
The hometown team will welcome in the United States Military All-Stars — a team composed of both active members and veterans who barnstorm different parts of the country playing America's pastime for a few weeks each summer — for a 6:35 p.m. exhibition game.
The game should pay a nice homage to those who are currently serving and have previously served, as well as the men and women who worked at the Naval Ammunition Depot just east of Hastings during World War II.
"It's more than just baseball," says Cmdr. Tank Stone, referencing the team's motto since 1990.
It's something that's been in the works for some time now. After a few years of negotiations and a transition into a new league, Independence League team owners finally were able to schedule the USMA for an excursion through the heart of the country.
"They are honoring their communities and they asked us to assist them to honor those veterans," Stone said.
Hastings is the fourth stop of seven in the Independence League for the USMA. They'll make an eighth stop July 9 in Colorado Springs at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
The All-Stars began their Midwest expedition in Gering on July 2, then spent the holiday weekend playing in Casper, Wyoming.
They have received quite the warm welcome at each stop so far in their first summer off base since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"These young heroes are significant to these communities," Stone said. "(In Casper) they set records by hundreds of fans — more than they had seats (for)."
The Sodbusters are hopeful for the same reception for the team representing all branches of the U.S. military.
Fans are in for a treat. Bryan Frew is set to play for the All-Stars, against the team he co-owns. Sodbusters coach Luke Bay is going to be pitching for the team he manages.
That's all part of the show, Stone said. His team also is thinner than he anticipated with injuries and service-related absences.
"I found one of the best dang catchers I've ever had (in Bryan Frew)," Stone said with a laugh.
"With the war (in Ukraine) I don't have access to some of my people."
The team Stone does have is led by Army Explosive RCP Bodacious Ball, who has been the coach since 2015.
On the roster are men aged 18-23 with some exceptions, Stone said. They are available to play via TDY orders, which means "temporary duty travel" for "assignment at a location other than the traveler's permanent duty station as authorized by the Joint Travel Regulations."
"They leave our ball field and go straight to the battlefield," said Stone. "These are men of honor, these are active-duty personnel and they're pretty much kick (butt) baseball players."
An example of that is a member of the 2016 team being hit by a pitch in the ear. Trevor Baldwin then was deployed to Afghanistan three weeks later.
"He called me and said, 'I better duck my (butt) quicker because these bullets are faster than that ball,' " Stone said.
The realism is exemplified by their uniforms, too.
Each jersey has a special moniker related to military operations. Some even coincide with the number.
Stone's jersey number is 6; his nameplate reads "D-Day."
The deadliest day in American military history was the sixth day of June 1944.
Other plates read: "Guam." "Black Ops." "War Horse." "Blk Death." "Reaper."
The All-Stars officially were reborn after Lt. Cmdr. Terry Alvord and President George H.W. Bush met at the U.S. Navy Museum in Washington, D.C., in 1989.
The first team, fielded in 1990, was all Navy. The next season it was opened up to all branches of the military.
Stone bought the team in 2012 for Karl "The Hammer" Seiter, a former All-Star who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014. Since, Stone has assumed full control of the operations.
"(Karl's) just not able to do the things men need to do in traveling and baseball," Stone said.
But, "without those two men, this would not be."