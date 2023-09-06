Two explosive offenses will look to put their pyrotechnics on display when Hastings College (2-0) plays host to NAIA preseason No. 4 Morningside (1-0) in the Broncos' home-opener at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
The Mustangs will be coming off a bye week after they defeated No. 7-ranked Benedictine 20-17 in their season opener on Aug. 26. Morningside utilized a 12-yard touchdown run by redshirt sophomore quarterback Lennx Brown to seal the deal with 54 seconds left in regulation play.
Brown, who split signal-calling duties with freshman Cash Parker, rushed for 124 yards while completing 10 of 14 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown with one interception. Parker completed 9 of 13 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown and one interception and was held to -25 yards rushing on four carries.
Hastings head coach Matt Franzen said he expects the two Mustang quarterbacks to once again share duties on offense as they battle to replace five-year starter Joe Dolincheck, who was lost to graduation.
One of the NAIA's all-time greats, Dolincheck threw for 16,219 yards (most in NAIA history) and 167 touchdowns (most in college history) during his storied career, notching NAIA National Player of the Year, three-time All-American and four-time All-GPAC honors. He was signed by the Raiders Tirol of the European League in Football (ELF) in August to replace quarterback Christian Strong.
Though Morningside's dueling quarterbacks led the offense to a modest 20 points in victory, Franzen is well aware of the team's reputation as a well-oiled offensive machine year in and year out.
For that reason, he'll look to the Bronco offense to score early and often while keeping the Mustangs' attack as grounded as possible on defense. Anything less is sure to result in disappointment and defeat, he said.
"They are built like we think we are, an explosive offense built to get it down the field," Franzen said. "They are not a nickel-and-dime approach; they are going to go after big plays. That's how they do their thing. Even though they have new quarterbacks, they have enough good skilled players all over the field and are going to find ways to score their points.
"We'll need to find ways to limit their big plays. In our two games, we did not have a lot of big plays in the first half. We cannot do that this game and expect to have a chance to win. We're going to have to score points to hang with them. We can't go stagnant for two quarters like we did the last two games."
The Broncos will stick to the same game plan that has kept them undefeated over two games, utilizing an up-tempo offense piloted by junior quarterback Eli Nappe and balanced with an even-keeled running attack led by senior running back Brett Simonsen.
Nappe has completed 31 of 60 passes to date for 393 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Simonsen has amassed 147 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries in two games.
Junior wide receiver Ethan Wilborn figures to be on Morningside's radar early after catching two touchdown passes in each of the Broncos' two victories. The fleet-footed receiver has recorded eight receptions for 158 yards thus far.
Top Bronco defenders charged with derailing Morningside's powerful offense include senior linebacker Laython Shaw (14 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks), sophomore defensive back Marcus Dustin (20 tackles, one interception), and senior defensive lineman Ugochukwu Udeh (13 tackles, ½ sack).
Franzen said the biggest difference between this week's matchup and the Broncos' previous two games will be the reduced margin for error that will ultimately determine the outcome of the game. Minimizing mistakes on both sides of the ball will be HC's primary focus entering the contest, he said.
"It's the same game plan," Franzen said. "The last two games, we went after the big plays but just weren't able to execute them as often as we would have liked. There are certain teams that you can't start poorly and expect to be in the game and this is one of them.
"We have to find a way to increase our execution. Both our offensive and defensive lines need to play well. We don't need to be perfect, but we are going to need to find a way to make their quarterbacks a little uncomfortable on defense and give our quarterback enough time to find the one-on-one matchups in the secondary.
"I like where we're at. Our guys are operating with a lot of confidence because we've been able to find ways to win in very difficult situations. If we can play well, there's no reason we can't win this game."