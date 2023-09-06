Two explosive offenses will look to put their pyrotechnics on display when Hastings College (2-0) plays host to NAIA preseason No. 4 Morningside (1-0) in the Broncos' home-opener at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.

The Mustangs will be coming off a bye week after they defeated No. 7-ranked Benedictine 20-17 in their season opener on Aug. 26. Morningside utilized a 12-yard touchdown run by redshirt sophomore quarterback Lennx Brown to seal the deal with 54 seconds left in regulation play.

