HOLDREGE — If Kaitlyn Mousel didn’t have a reputation as a state medalist in the 300-meter hurdles, she might surprise some people next week.
The Adams Central junior won’t have the top qualifying time at the state meet. In fact, she might have the worst.
Mousel barely qualified out of Tuesday’s Class B, District 5 meet in Holdrege.
Coming over hurdle No. 5, her momentum — not the hurdle itself — carried her into the ground.
Her heart dropped. Tears fell to the track. But Mousel’s fight-or-flight response prevailed, carrying her to the finish line in the nick of time.
She crossed in 47.98 seconds. Her slowest of the spring, but still good enough on Tuesday to run her most cherished event for a third straight year in Omaha.
“Hopefully I don’t get too bad of a lane, or they’re going to be like, ‘This chick ran a 48? How did she make it?’ Then I run a 45 and they’re like, ‘Oh, never mind,’” Mousel said with a smile.
A while earlier, Mousel set a school record in the 400 with her 59.55 and later anchored the Patriots to a win in the 1,600 relay.
“We found a happy medium with three events this year,” Mousel said of her workload.
Annie Trausch, who was also on the qualifying relay with Abbey Fish and Megyn Scott that finished in 4:07.65, secured her first spot in Omaha with a third-place finish in the 400.
“I knew she would. She’s a little stud in the 400 and she’s only a freshman,” Mousel said.
Scott was one of eight competitors to qualify from the pole vault, clearing 10-feet, 6-inches to tie for fourth. Hannah Gengenbach will make her first state meet appearance with a bronze finish in the high jump.
Grant Trausch led the AC boys with wins in the 100 and 200. He said a nagging knee injury has been holding him back since the Central Conference meet, but plans to not let it spoil his record-setting season at his final state meet.
Trausch earlier this spring set new school marks in both events.
“I finished the 200 last year not where I wanted to,” he said, referring to missing the final. “I kind of choked at state, so I’m hoping to come back with kind of a revenge attitude.”
Rounding out AC qualifiers, Zach Fleischer snagged the final spot in the 110 hurdles and fist-pumped after what was the best race of his career in 15.85 seconds. Jack Trausch laid claim to a slot in the triple jump, reaching 42-11.
Minden’s Makenna Starkey took home the team’s only gold with her win in the high jump at 5-2, but the Whippets secured at least five other spots at the state meet.
Mattie Kamery doubled up silver medals in the hurdles events while Myla Emery qualified in the 110 meter version.
Tanner Gibb secured the one of two solo spots for the Minden boys on Tuesday, placing third in the 300 hurdles. Austin Lutkemeier was third in the discus at 148-8 to also qualify.
Note: Top three individuals and top two relay teams from each B district automatically qualify for the state meet. Wild cards will be determined when all results are final. There are additional qualifying minimums in pole vault and high jump. Not all additional qualifying marks were available as of press time.
Boys team scores
1, Northwest 99; 2, Aurora 96; 3, Hastings 90; 4, Broken Bow 54; 5, Central City 46; 6, Adams Central 38; 7, Holdrege 30; 8, Minden 28; 9, St. Paul 27; 10, York 19
Boys individual results
Shot put — 1, Zach Hirschman, STP, 41-9 1/2; 2, Broden Hultine, Has, 40-3 1/2; 3, Daniel Glaze, Has, 39-3; 4, Bryce Kunz, CC, 39-2 1/2; 5, Damien Tesarek, York, 37-11; 6, Connor Fulmer, Hol, 34-10
Discus — 1, Joseph Stein, NW, 149-0; 2, Andrew Englund, Hol, 148-10; 3, Austin Lutkemeier, Min, 148-8; 4, Braydon Power, Has, 145-3; 5, Max Denson, Bow, 144-11; 6, Luke Porter, STP, 144-1
Pole vault — 1, Coy Wardyn, Bow, 14-0; 1, Caleb Vokes, NW, 14-0; 1, Rylan Landin, Hol, 14-0; 4, Brayden Wegrzyn, York, 13-6; 4, Braden Ham, Hol, 13-6; 4, Jaren Moore, Hol, 13-6
High jump — 1, Nolan Studley, Has, 6-3; 2, Parker Ablott, Has, 6-3; 3, Ethan Ramaekers, Aur, 6-1; 4, Trevor Retzlaff, NW, 5-11; 5, Owen Schulte, NW, 5-11; 6, Joel Shafer, STP, 5-7
Long jump — 1, Carsen Staehr, Aur, 22-11 1/2; 2, Truman Ryan, CC, 21-5; 3, Julian Hernandez, Aur, 20-11; 4, Jonah Paulsen, STP, 20-7 3/4; 5, Corbin Kyes, CC, 20-3; 6, Antonio Calderon, AC, 20-2
Triple jump — 1, Carsen Staehr, Aur, 45-0 1/4; 2, Jonah Paulsen, STP, 43-8 1/4; 3, Jack Trausch, AC, 42-11; 4, Truman Ryan, CC, 42-11 1/2; 5, Treshaun Beed, Aur, 41-11; 6, Clark Brown, CC, 41-8
100 — 1, Grant Trausch, AC, 11.09; 2, Koby Nachtigal, Aur, 11.17; 3, Greg Pruitt, Has, 11.18; 4, Cruz Safranek, Bow, 11.23; 5, Gage Sack, STP, 11.35; 6, Victor Isele, NW, 11.50
200 — 1, Grant Trausch, AC, 22.33; 2, Carsen Staehr, Aur, 22.70; 3, Koby Nachtigal, Aur, 22.72; 4, Gage Sack, STP, 23.17; 5, Kristopher Johnson, York, 23.84; 6, Tyson Dvorak, Aur, 23.86
400 — 1, Tegan Lemkau, NW, 50.78; 2, Carsen Staehr, Aur, 50.93; 3, Chris Medlock, NW, 51.69; 4, Antonio Calderon, AC, 51.72; 5, Tyson Neely, Bow, 53.37; 6, Alex Brais, Min, 54.04
800 — 1, Lucas Gautier, Aur, 2:00.21; 2, Kian Botts, NW, 2:01.93; 3, Nikolas Clement, Hol, 2:02.57; 4, Logan Brooks, Has, 2:03.98; 5, Marv Robinson, Has, 2:06.17; 6, Austin Wood, CC, 2:07.03
1,600 — 1, Austin Carrera, Has, 4:37.94; 2, Evan Struss, Has, 4:39.30; 3, Noah Osmond, Bow, 4:39.43; 4, Lucas Gautier, Aur, 4:42.36; 5, Carter Harsin, Min, 4:43.50; 6, Diego Chojolan, Has, 4:44.95
3,200 — 1, Austin Carrera, Has, 10:04.66; 2, Colin Pinneo, York, 10:16.63; 3, Noah Osmond, Bow, 10:19.02; 4, Justin Golus, Hol, 10:25.36; 5, Gabe Zarraga, York, 10:33.62; 6, Nolan Albers, Has, 10:42.20
110 hurdles — 1, Tyler Carroll, CC, 14.37; 2, Trevor Retzlaff, NW, 15.42; 3, Zach Fleischer, AC, 15.85; 4, Zane Eggleston, Bow, 16.06; 5, Alex Portillo, NW, 16.10; 6, Chase Harper, AC, 18.70
300 hurdles — 1, Tyler Carroll, CC, 38.70; 2, Zane Eggleston, Bow, 40.87; 3, Tanner Gibb, Min, 40.91; 4, Alex Portillo, NW, 40.92; 5, Trevor Retzlaff, NW, 43.18; 6, Bradyn Hazen, STP, 43.64
400 relay — 1, Central City 43.75; 2, Hastings (Campbell, Pruitt, Nonneman, Buhlke) 43.85; 3, Northwest 43.87; 4, Aurora 44.07; 5, St. Paul 45.19; 6, Minden (Brais, Gibb, Glanzer, Ryan) 45.86
1,600 relay — 1, Northwest 3:29.39; 2, Hastings (Campbell, Block, Pruitt, Nonneman) 3:29.56; 3, Minden (Brais, Boudreau, Gibb, Holsten) 3:32.43; 4, Aurora 3:34.48; 5, St. Paul 3:39.05; 6, Broken Bow 3:41.02
3,200 relay — 1, Hastings (Brooks, Block, Struss, Chojolan) 8:17.71; 2, Aurora 8:20.11; 3, Northwest 8:24.68; 4, Minden (Harsin, Jameson, Brais, Boudreau) 8:31.03; 5, St. Paul 8:50.04; 6, Broken Bow 8:51.83
Girls team scores
1, Northwest 115; 2, Aurora 77; 3, Hastings 71; 4, York 53; 5, Minden 50 1/2; 6, Adams Central 47 1/2; 7, Holdrege 43; 8, Central City 30; 9, Broken Bow 23; 10, St. Paul 16
Girls individual results
Shot put — 1, Addison Cotton, York, 38-9 1/2; 2, Kelly Erwin, York, 37-6; 3, Lauryn Haggadone, York, 37-5 1/2; 4, Ella Jacobson, Hol, 37-3 1/2; 5, Reyse Zobel, NW, 36-10 1/2; 6, Gabrielle Rooks, Hol, 36-2 1/2
Discus — 1, Ella Jacobson, Hol, 115-3; 2, Taylor Schaaf, Bow, 111-2; 3, Gabriell Rooks, Hol, 109-2; 4, Janae Marten, Bow, 107-10; 5, Reyse Zobel, NW, 107-7; 6, Kyla Sybrandts, NW, 107-4
Pole vault — 1, Bradie Medina, Hol, 12-0; 2, Amarae Krafka, NW, 11-6; 3, Kaitlyn Jewett, Hol, 11-0; 4, Megyn Scott, AC, 10-6; 4, Kyra Ray, NW, 10-6; 6, Aizlynn Krafka, NW, 10-0; 6, Chloe Koch, York, 10-0; 6, Erin Michalski, Hol, 10-0
High jump — 1, Makenna Starkey, Min, 5-2; 1, Tessa Scheer, NW, 5-2; 3, Hannah Gengenbach, AC, 5-0; 4, Haylee Brandt, NW, 4-10; 4, Makenna Betty, Min, 4-10; 4, Kinsie Land, Min, 4-10; 4, Brooke Baker, AC, 4-10; 4, Jenna Carlson, Aur, 4-10
Long jump — 1, Abigail Kendall, Has, 16-1; 2, Keyara Caspar, NW, 16-0 1/2; 3, Hallie Rutherford, CC, 15-10; 4, Reagan Ashby, Aur, 15-5 3/4; 5, Kehlanee Bengston, Aur, 15-5; 6, Addison Fahrnbruch, Aur, 15-2 3/4
Triple jump — 1, Addison Fahrnbruch, Aur, 35-11 1/2; 2, Savanna James, Aur, 34-11; 3, Hallie Rutherford, CC, 34-10 1/4; 4, Keyara Caspar, NW, 34-0; 5, Jenna Jakubowski, STP, 33-5 1/2; 6, Kashia Dandridge, NW, 33-3 1/2
100 — 1, Avyn Urbanski, NW, 12.20; 2, Hannah Satterly, Has, 12.61; 3, Kyra Ray, NW, 12.65; 4, Emma Harb, NW, 12.84; 5, MaKenzie Nollette, Has, 13.08; 6, Jayke Krueger, Aur, 13.11
200 — 1, Avyn Urbanski, NW, 25.43; 2, Reagan Fousek, CC, 26.51; 3, Ariel Tubbs, Has, 26.65; 4, Madelyn Brown, Aur, 26.66; 5, Morgan Trausch, AC, 26.81; 6, Hannah Satterly, Has, 27.04
400 — 1, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 59.55; 2, Jordyn Slagle, Aur, 1:01.05; 3, Annie Trausch, AC, 1:01.36; 4, Makenna Starkey, Min, 1:01.40; 5, Elaina McHargue, CC, 1:03.37; 6, Maren Chapin, Bow, 1:04.10
800 — 1, Emily Stutzman, Hol, 2:23.79; 2, Kendal Wineteer, Aur, 2:25.70; 3, Kamden Sack, STP, 2:26.13; 4, Elaina McHargue, CC, 2:26.18; 5, Cailey Faust, York, 2:28.21; 6, Halle Quinn, Bow, 2:29.50
1,600 — 1, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 5:22.64; 2, Kelyn Henry Perlich, Has, 5:36.63; 3, Ella Eggleston, Aur, 5:38.89; 4, Karli Shoemaker, Has, 5:43.14; 5, Jessie Hurt, Min, 5:44.13; 6, Catherine Lehn, AC, 5:44.17
3,200 — 1, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 11:36.94; 2, Lainey Benson, Has, 12:34.42; 3, Olivia Chapman, NW, 12:42.42; 4, Emory Conrad, York, 12:57.13; 5, MaKinley Tobey, Bow, 13:29.15; 6, Jaycee Staples, Bow, 13:36.78
100 hurdles — 1, Aizlynn Krafka, NW, 14.94; 2, Mattie Kamery, Min, 15.30; 3, Myla Emery, Min, 16.01; 4, Megyn Scott, AC, 16.21; 5, Suzie Wieland, NW, 16.45; 6, Eva Fahrnbruch, Aur, 16.49
300 hurdles — 1, Eva Fahrnbruch, Aur, 47.39; 2, Mattie Kamery, Min, 47.66; 3, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 47.98; 4, Brooklyn Beck, NW, 48.01; 5, Zoie Turman, Has, 49.60; 6, Myla Emery, Min, 49.61
400 relay — 1, Northwest 49.54; 2, Hastings (Tubbs, Nollette, Kendall, Satterly) 50.31; 3, Aurora 50.57; 4, Central City 52.74; 5, York 53.35; 6, Minden (Starkey, Cardenas, Houchin, Betty) 54.10
1,600 relay — 1, Adams Central (Trausch, Fish, Scott, Mousel) 4:07.65; 2, Aurora 4:09.10; 3, Minden (Emery, Madriz-Navarette, Kamery, Starkey) 4:14.22; 4, Hastings (Katzberg, Satterly, Beckby, Nollette) 4:17.42; 5, St. Paul 4:21.37; 6, Holdrege 4:21.94
3,200 relay — 1, Hastings (Shoemaker, Mick, Beckby, Henry Perlich) 10:03.27; 2, Broken Bow 10:04.41; 3, St. Paul 10:09.50; 4, Northwest 10:27.34; 5, Minden (Cardenas, Betty, Rehtus, Donley) 11:44.63