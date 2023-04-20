Mousel NW invite.jpg
Adams Central’s Kaitlyn Mousel wins the 300-meter hurdles race during Thursday’s Northwest invite in Grand Island.

 Tony Chapman/For the Tribune

GRAND ISLAND — Admittedly, Adams Central junior Katilyn Mousel wasn’t feeling well on Thursday morning. She jokes it has turned into a meet day tradition.

No matter for Class B’s second-ranked 300-meter hurdler as she cruised to a win in her main event at the Grand Island Northwest Dave Gee Invitational. Her time of 46.48 seconds was just 0.19 off her school-record mark from earlier this season.

