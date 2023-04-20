GRAND ISLAND — Admittedly, Adams Central junior Katilyn Mousel wasn’t feeling well on Thursday morning. She jokes it has turned into a meet day tradition.
No matter for Class B’s second-ranked 300-meter hurdler as she cruised to a win in her main event at the Grand Island Northwest Dave Gee Invitational. Her time of 46.48 seconds was just 0.19 off her school-record mark from earlier this season.
“I wasn’t feeling the best this morning,” Mousel said. “I had to convince myself after the 100 (hurdles) that, ‘Hey, I feel great.’ I might have been lying to myself. At bigger meets like this I tend to get in my head too much.
“I was so nervous before my races today, but my coaches were great and told me not to put too much pressure on myself.”
Mousel added a gold medal in the 1,600-meter relay, teaming with Annie Trausch, Megyn Scott and Lynsie Lancaster for a season-best time of 4:15.37 that moved them to seventh in the Class B rankings.
Patriot coach Toni Fowler was pleased with the day that saw AC finish third in the team race with 79 points. The hosts Northwest won the meet with 120 team points.
“It was a really successful day,” she said, as her team won five events in the meet. “They came in with a great attitude of just competing and bettering themselves. I really love the spirit of this team and how they support each other and cheer each other on.
“It was just a really good day.”
The freshman Trausch continued her fine debut season for Adams Central. She won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 1 inch and then set a personal best in 400 with a winning time of 1:02.32.
The Patriots also got a big day from Hannah Gengenbach as she won the high jump with a personal best of 5-2 and teammate Brooke Baker added a fourth-place finish with a leap of 4-11, also a personal best.
Both Fowler and Mousel have felt that she has benefited from attacking the 100 meter hurdle race. She finished second in that event with a time of 16.28 seconds.
“She hadn’t ran the 100 hurdles for a few years and has really started getting those,” Fowler said. “I really believe that race has helped her with 300s, because she is so smooth and aggressive in that race.”
While not loving the 100-meter race, Mousel said she does see the benefits.
“They are not my favorite, but they do help me with my 300 race,” Mousel said. “They really help me get ready for that race.”
The Adams Central boys tied Broken Bow for sixth place on the day as they scored 42 team points. Northwest was the team champion with 120 points, with Aurora second at 100.
The Patriots got a double win from Grant Trausch in the 100 (10.79 seconds) and the 200 (22.09) meters, while Jack Trausch added a personal-best leap of 42-feet, 9-inches to finish second in the triple jump.
Mousel, Trausch, Gengenbach and the relay team will head back to Northwest on Monday for the Central Nebraska All-Area meet. Grant and Jack Trausch will also participate. It’s an event that Mousel loves.
“I am really excited,” she said. “Everyone in the event is really good and that keeps you ready and on your toes. I am hoping we can break 46 and see what our relay can do; I think we have some really good potential.”
Boys team scores
Northwest 120, Aurora 101, Boone Central 88, Holdrege 60, Central City 45, Adams Central 42, Broken Bow 42, O’Neill 16, Grand Island Central Catholic 13.
Boys individual results
100: Grant Trausch (AC), 10.79; Koby Nachtigal (AUR), 10.92; Tegan Lemkau (NW), 11.23; Jake Daniels (BC), 11.26; Victor Isele (NW), 11.35; Cruz Safranek (BB), 11.35.
200: Gr. Trausch, 22.06; Carson Staehr (AUR), 22.68; Nachtigal, 22.70; Lemkau, 22.90; Daniels 23.42; Tyson Dvorak (AUR), 23.88.
400 — Staehr, 51.06; Chris Medlock (NW), 51.24; Antonio Calderon (AC), 51.34; Ben Alberts (GICC), 51.99; Graham Stava (GICC), 53.97; Thomas Roberts (BC), 54.34.
800 — Kian Botts (NW), 2:03.26; Lucas Gauthier (AUR), 2:04.95; Nikolas Clement (HOL), 2:06.03; Jaden Hagemann (BC), 2:06.41; Ryan Drueppel (BC), 2:08.45; Charlie Evans (AUR), 2:08.62.
1,600 — Noah Osmond (BB), 4:36.89; Gauthier, 4:54.92; Clement, 4:57.65; Michael Golus (HOL), 4:58.45, Caden Sheffield (NW), 4:58.64; Zander Jarecki (BC), 5:01.12.
3,200 — Ben Sutherland (NW), 10:39.44; Justin Golus (HOL), 10:39.76; Logan Spence (BC), 10:59.04; Roman Urbom (HOL), 10:59.04; Brock Oeltjen (BB), 11:08.08; George Pilsl (GICC), 11:10.64.
110 hurdles — Tyler Caroll (CC), 14.22; Jackson Roberts (BC), 14.79; Trevor Retzlaff (NW), 15.63; Pryor Matthews (OHS), 16.06; Zach Fleischer (AC), 16.14; Zane Eggleston (BB), 16.18.
300 hurdles — Roberts, 39.73; Carroll 39.74; Alex Portillo (NW), 42.12; Eggelston 42.77; Drew Morrow (OHS), 44.06; Oliver Schluns (OHS), 44.24.
400 relay — Aurora (Egger, Dvorak, Denhardt, Nachtigal), 44.88; Northwest 45.11; Central City 45.13; GICC 45.67; O’Neill 46.09, Broken Bow 48.45.
1,600 relay — Northwest (Botts, Schulte, Lemkau, Medlock) 3:33.51; Boone Central 3:34.73; Adams Central 3:34.89, Aurora 3:48.54; Broken Bow 3:48.62; Central City 3:49.70.
3,200 relay — Boone Central (Drueppel, Jarecki, Hagemann, Christo) 8:31.57; Northwest, 8:47.28; Holdrege, 8:56.28; Central City, 9:07.35; Aurora 9:18.44; Broken Bow, 9:27.23.
Shot put — Max Denson (BB), 51-2; Spencer Snodgrass (NW), 49-1.25; Trent Patzel (BC), 48-1; Isele 47-8; Wade Ohlson (AUR), 46-1; Collin Stolpe (AUR), 44-9.5.
Discus — Denson, 147-0; Patzel 138-8; Joseph Stein (NW), 136-2; Ohlson 135-9; Kenai Kearney (CC), 132-9; Tyson Brewer (NW) 130-2.
High jump — Jaxon Lipker (BC), 6-3; Willie Jones (NW), 5-9; Ethan Raemakers (AUR), 5-9; Owen Schulte (NW) 5-9; Ishmael Nadir (GICC), 5-9; Retzlaff, 5-7.
Pole vault — Rylan Landin (HOL), 13-9; Caleb Vokes (NW), 13-3; Jaren Moore (HOL), 13-3; Braden Ham (HOL), 12-3; Kyler Dean (OHS), 12-3; Ben Briseno (NW), 12-3.
Long jump — Staehr, 23-3; Roberts 22-0.5; Aidan Kidder (HOL), 21-0.5; Tyler Diediker (OHS), 20-10.5; Truman Ryan (CC), 20-8.5; Drew Morrow (OHS), 20-8.5.
Triple jump — Staehr 47-4.75; Jack Trausch (AC), 42-9; Clark Brown (CC), 41-11; Ryan 41-3; Trevor Davis (CC), 39-8; Jayden Slagle (AUR), 39-1.5.
Girls team scores
Northwest 120, Aurora 94, Adams Central 79, Holdrege 52, Boone Central 42, Broken Bow 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 38, O’Neill 34, Central City 30.
Girls individual results
Shot put — Lucy Ghaifan (GICC), 37-7; Janae Martin (BB), 37-3.25; Ella Jacobsen (HOL), 36-11.25; Maddie Schneider (GICC) 36-2.5; Reyse Zobel (NW), 34-9; Addyson Stutzman (HOL), 34-6.25.
Discus — Jacobson, 128’8; Schneider 121’4; Claire Hemberger (AC), 120’2; Taylor Schaaf (BB) 114’4; Martin, 113’8; Payton Sullivan (BC) 110’5..
High jump — Hannah Gengenbach (AC), 5-2; Tessa Scheer (NW), 4-11; Laura Blake (GICC), 4-11; Brooke Baker (AC) 4-11; Haylee Brandt (NW), 4-9; Jenna Samuelson (HOL), 4-7.
Pole vault — Bradie Medina (HOL), 11-3; Kaitlyn Jewett (HOL), 11-3; Am. Krafka 10-9; Ray, 10-3; Erin Michalski (HOL), 9-9; Ai. Krafka 9-9.
Long jump — An. Trausch, 16-1; Keyara Caspar (NW) 15-9; MaKayla Enevoldsen (CC), 15-9; Kehlanee Bengston (AUR), 15-6.5; Reagan Ashby (AUR), 15-5; Ciara Baker (BC), 15-3.5.
Triple jump — Addison Fahrnbruch (AUR) 34-0.5; Claire Primrose (BC), 34-0; Savanna James (AUR), 33-4.5; Casper 32-8.5; Madison Gompert (BC), 32-3.5; Hallie Rutherford (CC), 32-0.25.
100 — Avyn Urbanski (NW), 12.14; Presley Heiss (OHS), 12.59; Kyra Ray (NW), 12.77; Jayke Krueger (AUR), 13.09; Morgan Trausch (AC), 13.25; Emma Harb (NW), 13.25.
200 — Heiss, 26.92; Madelyn Brown (AUR), 27.36; Mo. Trausch 27.61; Krueger, 27.79; Ray 27.93; Ciara Baker (BC), 28.03.
400 — Annie Trausch (AC), 1:02.32; Jordyn Slagle (AUR), 1:02.35; Kendal Wineteer (AUR), 1:03.14; Maren Chapin (BB), 1:03.54; Elaina McHargue (CC), 1:03.97; Abbey Fish (AC), 1:04.61.
800 — McHargue, 2:27.14; Halle Quinn (BB), 2:27.31; Emily Stutzman (HOL), 2:31.30; Marissa Miles (NW), 2:34.65; Ella Eggleston (AUR), 2:36.20; KayLee Miller (BC), 2:37.13.
1,600 — Olivia Chapman (NW), 5:58.41; Eggleston, 6:00.37; Kassidy Beister (BC), 6:01.82; Jolie O’Hara (NW), 6:02.28, Taya Dickau (OHS), 6:02.98; Gaby Staples (BB), 6:03.05.
3,200 — Chapman (NW), 12:36.92; Avery O’Boyle (GICC), 12:40.43; MaKinely Tobey (BB), 12:47.78; Alexis Ericksen (AUR), 13:04.93; Dickau, 13:29.40; Jaycee Staples (BB), 13:31.74.
100 hurdles — Aizlynn Krafka (NW), 15.33; Kaitlyn Mousel (AC), 16.18; Ava Buhlman (BC), 16.28; Eva Fahrnbruch (AUR), 16.63; Suzie Weiland (NW), 16.87; Amarae Krafka (NW), 16.93.
300 hurdles — Mousel, 46.48; Buhlman 48.14; Farhnbruch, 48.46; Ai. Krafka 49.14; Brooklyn Beck (NW), 49.71, Megyn Scott (AC), 50.73.
400 relay — Northwest (Ray, Urbanski, Harb, Starman), 50.09; Boone Central 53.43; Central City 53.63; O’Neill 54.40; Holdrege 55.11, GICC 55.50.
1,600 relay — Adams Central (Trausch, Scott, Lancaster, Mousel) 4:15.37; Aurora 4:18.09; Holdrege 4:23.01, Northwest 4:24.09; Broken Bow 4:30.99; Central City 4:39.40.
3,200 relay — Aurora (Ericksen, Slagle, Wineteer, Eggleston) 10:30.41; O’Neill, 10:39.71; Northwest, 10:43.83; Central City, 11:04.72; Broken Bow 11:09.22; Adams Central, 11:20.79.