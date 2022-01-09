The Hastings College wrestling team got to put its talents on display in front of the home crowd this weekend, as it hosted the Hastings Open.
The Broncos are ranked 12th in the NAIA top 25 poll, and they gave the home fans plenty to cheer about.
Saturday marked only the third time the Bronco faithful got to see its team compete on the home mat. HC has put together an impressive start to the season, and freshman Trenton Munoz has embodied that incredible start, entering Saturday’s tournament with a record of 40-1. Munoz highlighted HC’s Hastings Open by going 4-0 and bringing home the gold medal.
“It’s awesome to get it here at home, in Hastings,” Munoz said. “That was my goal coming into this tournament; I wanted to win it for the school, so I could represent. I feel like me and the rest of the team did a great job. I’m proud of everyone.”
“Trenton’s done a great job all year long; he’s 44-1 and he’s kind of been the backbone of the team as a freshman,” said HC head coach Joshua Erickson. “It’s funny, there are lots of guys on the team in the wrestling room that hang right there with him, but he has something extra on competition day. He just shows up and he refuses to lose. If you watch any of this matches, you’ll see; every one of them is a dogfight and he comes out on top.”
Munoz pinned his way into the semifinals with a pair of first-period pins. The 174-pound freshman then beat Caleb Swalla of Grand View (Iowa) in a dominant 6-2 decision, which set up a championship match with another Grand View wrestler in Justin McCunn. Munoz controlled the finals match throughout, winning 4-1.
Grand View is the top-ranked team in the NAIA, so after beating a pair of Viking grapplers, Munoz said his confidence is as high as it’s been.
“Grandview is a tough team — they’re No. 1 in the nation for NAIA, and I ended up beating two of their guys,” he said. “Beating the first guy gave me confidence, and when I beat the other guy in the finals, it just gave me more confidence.”
Munoz is ranked sixth in the country among all NAIA 174-pounders. But even with the outstanding resume he’s put together this season, he knows he still needs to put in a lot of hours in the wrestling room if he wants to meet his goals.
“I’m feeling pretty confident, but there’s always work to be done. I still have to get better; nationals is in seven weeks, to the day, so I’m limited on my time,” he said. “I just have to keep on grinding in the gym and the wrestling room with my teammates.
“Everyone is confident, everyone is feeling good; everyone wants to go to nationals and place. We’re in a good spot right now.”
Two of Munoz’s teammates also brought home medals on Saturday. Andy Rojas placed third for the Broncos at 133 pounds, while Thomas Stevenson finished fourth.
“The rest of our team really wrestled well. Our backup 133-pounder Andy Rojas got third place and had a really nice performance and that was good to see,” Erickson said.
While the Broncos are happy to have three medals from their own tournament, Erickson feels like the team was very close to having even more hardware to show off. HC’s Taygen Smith, who is ranked third in the NAIA at 165 pounds, was trying to come back after an illness, but he could not finish the day. Erickson said Smith would have had a great shot at winning his weight bracket.
The HC coach also pointed out that 141-pounder Edrich Nortje — ranked seventh in the NAIA — tweaked his back in his semifinal match. Nortje lost the match and had to end his tourney with a medical forfeit just one win shy of a medal.
Stevenson placed fourth, but he was very close to improving that finish. Not only did his third-place match go into overtime, but his loss in the quarterfinals came in a 1-0 decision to University of Nebraska-Kearney’s Nic Stoltenberg.
Results aside, Erickson was happy with the way his team wrestled, especially those coming back from injury. Dylan Crawford was one of those wrestlers, and he won four of his first five matches before issuing a medical forfeit just one win shy of a medal. Crawford had four pins on the day.
“Dylan Crawford went 4-1 on the day and then we pulled him out; and this is his first tournament back from injury so really his first tournament he’s wrestled all year. He did a nice job too,” Erickson said.
The 12th-ranked Broncos are getting healthier as the year goes on, and their confidence continues to grow. Erickson said his team has lofty goals for the postseason.
“We’re really excited to make a run; we have several guys that are going to make a deep run at the national tournament, and we’re going to surprise a lot of people when it comes to nationals,” the Broncos’ coach said. “The quality guys we have are going to go deep into the tournament which is going to score a lot of points for us and jump us past schools that have been better than us all year.”
HC will be back on the mat Saturday when it travels to Lakeland, Fla., for a the Fire Duals tournament. The Broncos will get to see some key competition from schools they are not accustomed to seeing, which will be good for wrestlers like Munoz. The HC freshman said facing tough competition will only strengthen him for the national tournament, where he believes he’s set to make a run.
“I just tell myself why I’m wrestling, and right now I’m wrestling so that I can make it to nationals and be an All-American,” he said. “All I want to do is place; if I become a national champ, that’s awesome. That’s always the goal, but right now, I just keep telling myself that my goal is going to the wrestling room every single day, practicing to get better and improve myself so that when it comes time for nationals I’ll be ready.”