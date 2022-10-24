Broncos at Jamestown.jpg
Hastings College secured its first seven-win season since 2009 with a 23-16 win on the road at Jamestown Saturday. The Broncos now have a bye week.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Just as Jamestown began creeping back into Saturday's football game against Hastings College, the Broncos flipped the momentum with a special teams play, then held on for a 23-16 win.

Following a 40-yard field goal by UJ's Aanon Peterson early in the fourth quarter, Hastings College freshman running back Antoine Murphy housed the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for a game-changing touchdown.

