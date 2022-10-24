JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Just as Jamestown began creeping back into Saturday's football game against Hastings College, the Broncos flipped the momentum with a special teams play, then held on for a 23-16 win.
Following a 40-yard field goal by UJ's Aanon Peterson early in the fourth quarter, Hastings College freshman running back Antoine Murphy housed the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for a game-changing touchdown.
What little buzz Hansen Stadium had after the Jimmies made it a one-score contest quickly evaporated into the northern air.
"That was the play of the game," said Hastings College coach Matt Franzen. "Honestly, it feels like through all of our games up to this point, that might have been the biggest we've had all season so far."
Murphy fielded the kick near the Broncos' 14 yard line and ran it right up the gut before cutting to the outside. Jamestown's special teams got caught too far up field.
It was the first kickoff return for the Broncos since 2016, and it came at a perfect time.
Jamestown (3-6, 2-6) was working its way back from a 16-0 deficit. The Broncos forged their lead with a 1-yard run by Brett Simonsen late in the first quarter, a 28-yard field goal by Jason Bachle a few minutes before halftime and a 39-yard pass from John Zamora to Jaishawn Wright early in the third quarter.
But the Jimmies caught some momentum with a 10-play drive covering 75 yards that culminated with a 5-yard touchdown pass by Cade Torgerson to Javon Bowie-Monteiro.
Then Peterson hit from 40 yards to make it 16-9.
Murphy restoring the advantage was crucial to the victory, Franzen said.
"After that kickoff return, we were up 14 points, and it really felt like we were back in control of the game," Franzen said. "Just a huge, huge play that flipped the momentum back to us and obviously put us back up by two scores in the fourth quarter."
The Broncos (7-2, 6-2) had to rely on special teams once more to secure the win, recovering an onside kick after Jamestown converted on fourth down and then scored a 19-yard touchdown on another Torgerson pass to Bowie-Monteiro.
But Franzen said his defense played another solid game despite what the numbers said. Jamestown accrued 370 yards of offense — nearly 100 more than Hastings — aided by a big second half.
"I think it was probably more a tale of two halves for Jamestown offensively," Franzen said. "We didn't expect to shut them out in the first half. They dropped a lot of balls and seemed out sync. Our defense played really well.
"They finally got a few things clicking in the second half, but we still played well."
Hastings had 22 quarterback hurries Saturday. Only two resulted in sacks, "but we were chasing the quarterback all over the field," Franzen said.
Torgerson threw for 308 yards on the day. Micah Madyun led the Jimmies' receiving corps with 134 yards on eighth catches.
The Broncos got another adequate performance from Zamora, who completed over 60% of his passes for the second time this season (18-for-27) for 194 yards. Wright and Garrett Esch both went over 50 yards receiving.
Simonsen led the charge in rushing with 61 yards on 22 carries.
Hastings College is idle next week before a road game at Dordt and then a home finale against No. 4 Northwestern.
Hastings College (7-2, 6-2)................7 3 6 7 — 23
Jamestown (3-6, 2-6)......................0 0 6 10 — 16
H — Brett Simonsen 1 run (Jason Bachle kick)
H — Bachle 28 field goal
H — Jaishawn Wright 39 pass from John Zamora (pass failed)
J — Javon Bowie-Monteiro 5 pass from Cade Torgerson (pass failed)
J — Aanon Peterson 40 field goal
H — Antoine Murphy 86 kickoff return (Bachle kick)
J — Javon Bowie-Monteiro 19 pass from Torgerson (Peterson kick)
HC UJ
Rushes-yards 38-83 24-62
Passes-yards 27-194 58-308
Comp-Att-Int 18-27-0 28-58-0
Total offense 277 370
Rushing — HC, Brett Simonsen 22-61, John Zamora 12-35, Antoine Murphy 3-(minus) 3, Courtney Lane 1-(minus) 10; UJ, Zach Hammett 10-44, Carlos Juilan 2-21, Frankie Ingraldi 1-0, Cade Torgerson 10-(minus) 1, Chris Sayler 1-(minus) 2
Passing — HC, John Zamora 18-27-0 194; UJ, Cade Torgerson 28-58-0 308
Receiving — HC, Garrett Esch 2-56, Jaishawn Wright 4-53, Simonsen 4-27, Lane 2-22, Ethan Wilborn 3-20, Toryian Tubbs 2-14, Lane Heikkinen 1-2; UJ, Micah Madyun 8-134, Dawson Schmidt 4-64, Javon Bowie-Monteiro 8-47, Ryan Collins 4-27, Steve Justice 2-19, Isaiah Roebuck 2-17
Punting — HC, Jason Bachle 7-285 (40.7); UJ, Izaak Myles 9-313 (34.8)
Kicking — HC, Bachle 2/2 XP, 1/1 FG; UJ, Aanon Petersonn 1/1 XP, 1/1 FG