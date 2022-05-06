KEARNEY — Sioux City scored with five seconds left in regulation, breaking a 4-4 tie to beat the Tri-City Storm 5-4 in game one of the Western Conference finals of the United States Hockey League playoffs.
The officially announced 2,422 fans inside the Viaero Center were stunned when Bennett Schimek’s game-winner beat Storm goaltender Arsenii Sergeev.
It was the final of four unanswered goals by the Musketeers, who take a 1-0 series advantage into game two on Saturday.
The teams were deadlocked for more than 16 minutes in the third period after Nick Pierre knotted the game at 4 just three minutes in.
That goal followed tallies by Dylan James and Charlie Schoen in a blur of a second period in which four goals — two by each team — were scored in a span of 3 1/2 minutes.
The Storm opened the second with three straight goals to go up 4-1. Gavin Brindley scored short-handed just 54 seconds in and then assisted on Graham Gamache’s goal at the 7:42 mark. Mitchell Miller buried his goal at the 9:20 mark.
Cole O’Hara gave Tri-City its first lead with just over three minutes gone in the first period on an assist from Jeremy Wilmer.
Sioux City answered with just under five minutes to go on Ben Steeves’ fourth goal of the playoffs.
Alex Tracy made 35 saves on 39 Tri-City shots. Sergeev stopped 20 of 25 Sioux City attempts.