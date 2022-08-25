ROSELAND — For the last 10 seasons, the Silver Lake Mustangs have played six-man football, but a new challenge awaits in 2022.
The Mustangs are bumping up to Class D-2 this fall with the hope that recent success stays the same.
Silver Lake qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2010 last year and can qualify for the postseason in consecutive years for the third time in program history.
With the different rule changes, Silver Lake is ready to attack the 2022 season.
“With the group we have, I do expect to be very competitive each and every week,” said Silver Lake head coach Kyle Conroy. “We bring a lot of varsity experience back from last season’s playoff team, but we need to adjust to the 8-man game quickly.
“Offensively, we will have some speed in our back field in our backfield with Keaton (Karr), Jake (Knehans) and Adrian (Gomez). Also, we will have a pretty solid line with a lot of big, young lineman that I believe we can rotate on offense and defense.
“Defensively, we return our top tacklers and expect to be aggressive. We will also have a good group of freshman coming into the program that I am excited about.”
Knehans is back for this fourth season as a starter on both sides of the ball. In his career, Knehans has thrown for over 1,800 yards and rushed for over 700 yards. Defensively in 2021, he had 52 tackles with eight sacks.
“He has started both ways for us. He has really grown; he is not as timid as he was in his freshman and sophomore year,” Conroy said. “He wants to go hit somebody when he’s running the ball. He knows the offense inside and out. I know when I’m calling a play he’ll tell everyone where they need to go, who they’re suppose to block — he knows every position.”
Joining Knehans in the backfield is the fullback Gomez and tailback Karr. Gomez had 10 carries for 49 yards and six touchdowns in 2021. Karr had 461 yards and eight touchdowns last season along with 90 yards receiving.
Now with two extra players on the field, there will be added challenges and advantages.
“When we cut back in six-man there is hardly anyone there, but now when we cut back, boom, there is someone there. Our mentality and everything that we talk about stays the same,” said Conroy. “We still have to do the little things, block, tackle, hang on to the ball and don’t turn the ball over.”
Schedule
Aug. 26 at Palmer; Sept. 2 Nebraska Lutheran; Sept. 9 Maywood-Hayes Center, 3 p.m.; Sept. 16 at Axtell; Sept. 23 Kenesaw; Sept. 30 at Deshler; Oct. 7 Lawrence-Nelson; Oct. 14 at Blue Hill
