Alivia Huxoll’s third solo block put Sutton back on track Thursday night. Her final swing inside St. Cecilia’s Chapman Gymnasium gave the Fillies their 14th win in 17 tries this season.
Sutton’s 6-foot junior middle pounded 13 kills and her senior teammate, outside Reagan Vavricek, added a match-high 14 to down the Hawkettes 25-18, 25-12, 28-26.
“This is a huge accomplishment for us to come in here and beat a program like St. Cecilia,” said Sutton head coach Shelli Mohnike, whose team is ranked sixth in Class C-2.
The Fillies (14-3) brought the power and the punch with a dominating first two sets before suffering a small out-of-system slump in the third.
But Huxoll and Co. recovered their mojo just in time to clinch a sweep and extend the program’s best start in quite some time.
“It’s the best start since I’ve been here,” Mohnike said. “We’ve been trying to just build a program since I started. The girls have just really bought in to the program — all the workouts all summer long, weightlifting. We took everything seriously and we knew we could go places this year. It’s been a good year for us.”
Sutton kept St. Cecilia (8-6) out of system much of the match and didn’t allow the Hawkettes to feed their big hitters as much, or as cleanly, as they wanted.
Addie Kirkegaard did finish with 13 kills; six came in the third set when coach Kelan Schumacher switched his rotations around to keep the 6-foot-2 lefty on the floor.
“We switched our rotations up to get different matchups along the net,” Schumacher said. “Addie was able to get a better swing. (Sutton’s) game plan was really good, blocking her really well and she was having trouble getting kills.”
It was junior Ryann Sabatka the Hawkettes fed off of through an 11-2 stretch that grew their lead in the third set to 16-8 — by far the largest of the night.
Sabatka finished with seven kills.
“She helped us a lot in that third set,” Schumacher said. “She kind of didn’t have as good of a matchup (as Kirkegaard) in that third set. She was playing against Huxoll a little bit more, but stepped up.
“I wish we could have seen that (success) through all of the sets.”
Sutton pulled away in the first set following a kill by Huxoll that ignited a 10-4 set-ending run. Vavricek slugged seven kills in the opener.
Then, Huxoll served five points of a 6-0 run in set two that included four kills by Vavricek and bulged the Filly lead to nine.
The duo, which Mohnike said is part of a well-balanced attack, was lethal on Thursday.
“Those two played great,” the Sutton coach said. “I’m not surprised at the night they had tonight.
“Honestly, we feel like we’re pretty well-rounded. We don’t feel like we only have two hitters, we feel like we have threats from all positions.”
Lily McCroden added six kills for the Fillies.
All but three of the visitors’ 36 kills came via the hands of dynamic setter Kate Griess, who eclipsed 1,000 career kills during the Friend invitational on Sept. 11.
“I love her,” Huxoll said of Griess. “We connect so well; she’s one of my best friends.”
Chemistry, Huxoll added, is one reason why Sutton is playing so well.
“We’re just a whole different team this year,” Huxoll said. “Our team is great, our coach is great, our practices are just full of energy, and so are our games.”
SUT (14-3).........................25 25 28
STC (8-6)...........................18 12 26
Sutton (kills-aces-blocks)
Reagan Vavricek 14-0-1 1/2, Reagan Robinson 0-0-0, Lily McCroden 6-1-0, Jadyn Stevens 0-0-1/2, Alivia Huxoll 13-1-4 1/2, Kate Griess 2-0-0, Gracie Nuss 1-0-1/2, Kennedy Perrien 0-0-0. Totals: 36-2-7.
St. Cecilia (kills-aces-blocks)
Ryann Sabatka 7-3-2, Jill Parr 0-0-0, Lindsey Parr 4-0-0, Hailey Reifert 0-1-0, Brynn Weeks 0-0-1/2, Addie Kirkegaard 13-1-1 1/2, Erin Sheehy 0-4-0, Etta Schreiner 3-0-0, Chloe Valentine 0-0-0. Totals: 27-9-4.
Assists — Sut, Griess 33, McCroden 2; STC, J. Parr 20, Sheehy 3, Valentine 1, Reifert 1.