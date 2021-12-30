ROSELAND — Unbeaten Shelton took charge in the second half and blew past Silver Lake to win the girls section of the Silver Lake holiday tournament Thursday.
The Bulldogs (9-0) outscored the Mustangs by 12 points in the second half and downed Silver Lake 53-36.
Shelton’s defense was the main culprit preventing Silver Lake (6-2) from winning its own tournament. The Bulldogs limited the Mustangs to just four points in the last quarter.
“Their matchup zone is as good a defense as we’ll face all year long,” said Silver Lake coach Keith Crowe. “We had a very difficult time executing our offense in the third and fourth quarter. That led them to pull away a little further.”
The teams battled it out in the first half, going toe-to-toe most of the time prior to intermission. Although the Mustangs never led, they tied the contest twice in the first half.
An 8-0 Mustang scoring run in the second quarter tied the game at 20-all. But Shelton took a five-point advantage with a 3-pointer and a pair of charity shots. Georgi tenBensel sparked Silver Lake’s scoring run with a layup and three successful free-throw attempts. She led all Mustangs with 12 points.
Shelton started to widen its lead early in the third quarter by canning seven unanswered points. Meanwhile Silver Lake went scoreless for nearly four minutes. The Bulldogs led by 12 late in the third quarter.
“In the third and fourth quarters, they started stretching their lead a little bit on us and we started losing our composure a little,” Crowe said. “We let frustration enter into it. We started doing some things uncharacteristic of us. We started turning the ball over too much, which got into our heads a little. Then things started to snowball.”
The Mustangs trailed by double digits for the entire fourth period.
But the opening half was a better story for Silver Lake, as witnessed by its eight-point scoring flurry. Ten first-half points from tenBensel helped keep Silver Lake in the game. Katelyn Karr scored five points in the first quarter – all of them free throws.
“The only thing I was disappointed with was our offensive execution in the second half,” Crowe said. “I got to give credit to Shelton. It was their defense that was causing us so much problem getting into our offense and maintaining our offense. They are a complete team — probably the most complete team in our whole area.”
Eight Shelton players scored points, led by Makenna Willis with 11. She reeled off eight points in the second half.
Although Silver Lake struggled with second-half scoring, Katie Soucek stood out by producing all nine of her points after halftime.
“I feel good about a lot of things that we did out there on the floor,” Crowe said. “I told the girls that if they play with that much intensity and the way we played in the first half, we can play with a lot of teams. So we take the good parts of the game and flush the bad parts.”
Shelton (9-0).......14 12 14 13 – 53
SL (6-2)..................10 11 11 4 – 36
Shelton (53)
Brianna Simmons 3, Halie Clark 8, Mayte Meza 6, Alia Gomez 7, Dru Niemack 4, Sidney Gregg 7, Makenna Willis 11, Emily Berglund 4.
Silver Lake (36)
Amanda Ehrman 2, Trista Hanson 2, Katelyn Karr 9, Georgi tenBensel 12, Katie Soucek 9, Emma Schmidt 2.