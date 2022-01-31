ROSELAND — Having just met Friday in the same gym, Silver Lake and Lawrence-Nelson were well prepared for each other in the Twin Valley Conference quarterfinal Monday night.
Both teams got off to slow start, struggling to find any offensive rhythm, but the Mustangs lifted themselves out of it with a 17-point second quarter en route to a 42-21 victory.
"When you just played (Lawrence-Nelson) this past Friday, it is very difficult to play the same team within three days. I preached to the girls that they are going to come out and play hard," said Silver Lake head coach Keith Crowe.
The Mustangs won by 40 points on Friday, but the Raiders managed to keep it closer this go around.
Aleah Heikkinen helped with that, scoring 10 points for L-N. Teammate Kara Menke added eight and Claire Himmelberg had three.
The Mustangs and Raiders had trouble finding any buckets to fall early; they were combined 4-for-15 from the floor in the opening frame with a combined 10 turnovers.
However, it was Silver Lake that found enough offense after a 4-plus minute drought from their opening bucket.
"Lawrence-Nelson's girls played hard and played with a lot of heart," Crowe said. "We had to weather it and keep playing hard, smart and give great effort, and I thought we could wear them down as the game went on."
Silver Lake had a strong finishes to both halves, outscoring the Raiders by 16 points in the second and fourth quarters.
The Raiders finished just 3-for-14 from the floor in the second half and mustered just six total points.
Silver Lake's Katelyn Karr led all scorers with her 11 points. Emma Schmidt had nine. Amanda Ehrman and Georgi tenBensel each had eight. Sydney Bartels chipped in with four and Katy Soucek had two.
Silver Lake will now host Kenesaw Thursday night for a chance to play for the conference championship on Saturday, which will be held at Lynn Farrell Arena.
L-N......................4 9 2 4 — 21
SL....................6 17 7 12 — 42