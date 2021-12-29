ROSELAND — Up tempo, quick hands, speed and quickness.
That is the identity of the Silver Lake Mustangs boys basketball team. Wednesday evening, that Mustang squad was not the same Silver Lake team as it had been in previous games.
Lack of focus, ball movement and, perhaps most importantly, a flat defense made things difficult on Silver Lake. However, the Mustangs found a way to come out on top against Exeter-Milligan, taking advantage on the boards and being more consistent down the stretch for a 47-35 victory.
“We had two good days of practice. We come off a moratorium you don’t know what practices are going to be like and holiday tournament are just like that,” said Silver Lake head coach Todd Rosno.
“Our intensity has been our staple for the first six games and (Wednesday) was not what I wanted. We had the ball bounce a couple of times and our guys did not go after it and that is not us. I told our guys afterwards the energy was not to a point where I was satisfied. Coach (Dean) Filipi (E-M head coach) does a really good job with his zone defense and I think sometimes it can do many things that benefit.”
Exeter-Milligan did a great job of containing the inside game. The Timberwolves were allowing the ball inside to the high post but the Mustangs didn’t take a single shot from that spot. It wasn’t until late in the second quarter and into the third where Silver Lake took a chance at driving, otherwise it was from the free throw line and out.
Exeter-Milligan took advantage early jumping out to an early 6-0 lead with buckets from Peyton Pribyl and Kole Svec. That would be the only lead E-M would have for the rest of the game. Silver Lake answered late in the first quarter to take the lead for good and finished the quarter with an 11-3 run.
Yet, the E-M zone was causing a headache for the Silver Lake offense and its head coach knows that certain tactics won’t work against that zone.
“The attack of the zone is about angles and that is what we are trying to teach our kids. We can still get double teamed in a zone,” Rosno said. “In the third quarter we did a little better job of attacking. Kids were moving without the ball. The first two quarters it seemed like there would be a pass and they would stand and that is not us.”
Exeter-Milligan kept its head in the game for the entire 32 minutes. Mistakes, rebounding and turnovers were the key for the loss and to head coach Dean Filipi discipline and all the other tangibles were a factor.
“That is something we talk about. That is a big key to winning these games. Not throwing the ball away. In the first half we had a lot of miscues where we threw the ball for uncontested turnovers,” Filipi said. “(Silver Lake) has a good team. They shoot the ball well and we didn’t get out on the shooters at times and they took advantage.”
Exeter-Milligan did a nice job of containing the Silver Lake offense to a minimum. The Timberwolves held the Mustangs to 13-for-29 from the floor (44%). E-M went 13-for-28 from the floor (46%)
“It was one of those slower games where you were in it so you didn’t want to push things until down the stretch. It was a weird game,” said Filipi.
Silver Lake....... 11 11 12 13 — 47
Exeter-Milligan...... 9 7 7 12 — 35
Silver Lake (47)
Oakley Rosno 17, Jake Knehans 12, Brock Karr 10, Quinn Rosno 6, Adrian Gomez 2
Exeter-Milligan (35)
Peyton Pribyl 9, Tyler Due 8, Draven Payne 7, Kole Svec 7, Michael Bartu 2, Marcus Krupicka 2