ROSELAND — The Silver Lake Mustangs (5-2) swept the Bobcats of Blue Hill (1-8), but despite only playing three sets the game was a lot tighter for these rival teams.

“It’s a fun rivalry and I knew they would come out strong,” said Mustangs head coach Jenn tenBensel. “For only winning one game so far this season they are a very respectable team.”

