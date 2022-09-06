ROSELAND — The Silver Lake Mustangs (5-2) swept the Bobcats of Blue Hill (1-8), but despite only playing three sets the game was a lot tighter for these rival teams.
“It’s a fun rivalry and I knew they would come out strong,” said Mustangs head coach Jenn tenBensel. “For only winning one game so far this season they are a very respectable team.”
The Mustangs squeaked out the first two sets 25-23 and 25-22 and ran away in set three 25-13.
“We need to earn our points instead of waiting for them to make a mistake and giving our errors away,” said Blue Hill’s first-year head coach Maci Sharp.
The Bobcats got out of the gates quick, taking an 8-5 lead to open set one. It wouldn’t take the Mustangs long to find their rhythm, though.
Down 10-12, they got three straight kills — one from sophomore Katy Soucek and two from senior Georgi tenBensel — to take the lead and eventually a 24-19 lead.
Blue Hill scored four straight points behind the serving of senior Keiera Schmidt, who got two ace serves in the run, but the Mustangs closed out the set.
“We are always saying serve aggressive; the first one is always over and in so we can gain confidence, and we are serving aggressive right now, which is what keeps us in some of these close games and gives us some confidence to keep fighting,” Sharp said.
The Mustangs scored the first six points of set two. A kill from sophomore Reece Mlady stopped the run for the Bobcats.
Silver Lake capitalized on some Bobcat errors in building a 20-13 lead late in the set. The Bobcats once again put together a run, scoring six straight points to make a one-point game.
Mlady tallied another kill and junior Angel Runyan added an ace for the Bobcats. Both teams traded points until the end. Mustang Georgi tenBensel and fellow senior Brooklyn Meyer capped the set with a kill a piece.
The Mustangs took control of set three with senior setter Lexi Wengler connecting with Soucek in the middle for a kill to give them 13-8 advantage.
Five points would be as close as the Bobcats could get in the final set. Junior Morgan Dinkier found Meyer for the final two kills of the game, giving the Mustangs the match.
“It was a great team win tonight, we had a lot of girls do a lot of really great things,” tenBensel said. “We have a great group of girls and it doesn’t mater if they are on the bench or on the court, they are always pumping each other up and it’s so great to see everyone cheering for each other.”
Blue Hill has room to grow and hopes to solidify its rotation soon.
“We are kind of changing rotations and trying to figure some things out still, but it’s a good group of girls and I just want it so badly for them,” said Sharp. “I think we have a tough schedule and that shows us what we need to work on right now so down the road we can be more crisp and earn our points.”