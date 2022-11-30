The Sutton wrestling team was in uncharted waters at the end of last season, with no wrestler competing at the state tournament in Omaha.
It was the first time since 1995 that the Mustangs didn’t have a representative at the state meet.
The Sutton wrestling team was in uncharted waters at the end of last season, with no wrestler competing at the state tournament in Omaha.
It was the first time since 1995 that the Mustangs didn’t have a representative at the state meet.
Sutton head coach Ron Gerber is hoping to start a new streak at the state tournament this year, and he’s relying on the team’s only senior to push the Mustangs to the postseason.
“(We’ll) be led this season by lone senior Cason Peterson,” Gerber said. “Peterson has continually improved as a wrestler in high school and is expected to be competitive in the 195-220 weight classes this season, hopefully culminating in a trip to the Class D state tournament.”
Peterson was one of three Sutton wrestlers with more than 20 victories last season. He tallied 13 pins on the year and collected the second-most nearfalls on the team.
Nipping on Peterson’s heels is Airan Hernandez, who was 17-23 during his freshman season.
Hernandez was also second on the team with 113 match points.
Gerber likes what he has seen from Hernandez, and has said the sophomore “has shown the potential of becoming a quality wrestler for the Mustangs in his next three seasons.”
Gerber said Sutton has a nice group of freshman entering the program, as well — Korey Poppe, Lane Shore, Landon Scheidemann, and Brian Liberato.
“This group hopes to build a solid foundation for themselves as high school wrestlers, and a talented group of eighth graders that are expected to compete for the Mustangs in future years,” the Sutton coach said. “The Mustangs will participate in a tough D-3 district and the Southern Nebraska Conference.”
The Mustangs open the season Saturday at the Harvard invite.