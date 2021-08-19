BLADEN — Coming off a one-win season, the Silver Lake Mustangs are looking for a fresh start in 2021. Four players return for both sides of the ball, including quarterback Jake Knehans.
Knehans, the 6-foot, 160 pound junior is ready for year three as the starting quarterback under head coach Kyle Conroy. He completed 42 of 85 passes for 432 yards and five passing touchdowns in 2020 and carried the ball 60 times for 179 yards and one touchdown.
Joining Knehans in the back field is running back Oakley Rosno, a 5-foot, 8-inch, 160 pound senior who is looking to have a strong senior season after injuries took a toll last year.
Rosno had over 700 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns last season. Be prepared to see Rosno all over the field on both sides of the ball.
The schedule for the Mustangs isn’t the greatest. The Mustangs face four preseason top-10 teams and two of them are in the same district.
Conroy is entering his fourth year as the head man at Silver Lake. He knows that the schedule this year is going to be tough, but he has talent returning this year on both sides of the ball that might be a turning point in the season.
“We have a tough schedule again, so we will need to be ready and focused each and every week,” he said. “This is the biggest roster we have had at Silver Lake in some time with 21 guys signed up. We have six incoming freshmen that will help us down the road.”
Multiple skill players also return to the Mustangs this year and Conroy likes the potential that his kids bring.
“We return all of our skill players on offense, who are now multi-year starters. Also, we return most of our top tacklers from last season,” Conroy said. “COVID and injuries hit us hard last season, so just like all small schools we need to stay healthy and we could have a very good year. A lot of our young guys got some varsity experience last season due to COVID and injuries so I expect them to step up and be the full time starters now.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 27 at Wauneta-Palisade; Sept. 3 Spalding Academy; Sept. 17 Southwest; Sept. 24 at SEM; Oct. 1 at Harvard; Oct. 8 Wilcox-Hildreth; Oct. 15 at Franklin; Oct. 22 Red Cloud