SUTTON — On a cold Friday night, Sutton applied the heat to Gibbon and never let up as the Mustangs routed the Buffaloes 47-0.
Sutton (5-3) rang up 25 points in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs scored four times in the final period and enjoyed a running clock to game’s end.
But the Mustangs had to play much of the game without their starting quarterback, Myles Jones, who injured his left elbow halfway into the second quarter while playing defense.
“When we lost our quarterback we faced a little adversity,” said Sutton coach Steve Ramer. “I thought our guys did a good job of stepping up, and the offensive line leaned on them.”
Ramer decided to replace Jones at quarterback with Matthew Davis, who ran from the wildcat set. Davis ran the ball 10 times for 83 yards. He also showed off his throwing arm by delivering a 43-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Ladehoff down the stretch.
“(Davis) throws the ball well and he’s a good run threat for us and he’s a good athlete,” Ramer said.
Davis’ TD pass to Ladehoff was the third of three quick fourth-quarter scores by Sutton that gave the Mustangs a 41-0 lead.
The first came from the foot of Jonathan Olvera, who kicked a 27-yard field goal with eight minutes left.
The second was by Ladehoff. He intercepted a pass and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.
Paxton Olson finished the game’s scoring with a 43-yard run with about five minutes left. Olson scored two touchdowns earlier. He churned out a four-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Olson added another touchdown from eight yards away in the third quarter.
Jesse Herndon opened the game’s scoring with a 22-yard touchdown trot halfway into the first quarter.
While the Sutton offense was having its way with Gibbon, the Mustangs’ defense played as if it were a brick wall.
The Sutton defense created seven turnovers, six of them in the second half.
“Our defense really stepped up. The defense did just a great job,” Ramer said. “I think it was a great second half for us against some adversity.”
Gabe Gwennap intercepted two passes for Sutton. He grabbed his first in the opening minutes that led to the Mustangs’ first touchdown. Gwennap’s second pick also resulted in a touchdown four plays later, as Sutton commanded a 22-0 lead.
Ladehoff’s second of his two interceptions led to Sutton’s field goal.
Herndon also hauled down an interception late in the third quarter.
Sutton also recovered two fumbles in the fourth quarter.
The Mustang defense rarely let the Buffaloes’ offense get past midfield. Gibbon mounted only one scoring threat, that coming in the second quarter. But four straight incomplete passes made the Gibbon scoring drive fizzle.
Gibbon (4-4)................0 0 0 0 — 0
Sutton (5-3..............6 8 8 25 — 47
S — Jesse Herndon 22 run (kick block)
S — Paxton Olson 4 run (Olson run)
S — Olson 8 run (Matthew Davis run)
S — Jonathan Olvera 27 field goal
S — Caleb Ladehoff 37 interception return (Olson run)
S — Ladehoff 43 pass from Davis (Herndon run)
S — Olson 43 run (run fail)